Approached by Juventus for 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta has rejected a €45 million offer, and the bidding war may escalate! The qualities of Teun Koopmeiners are unique, talented, and solid, making Juventus’ interest more than logical. Last season, the Dutch international had a superb season with 12 goals and 5 assists in 34 Serie A appearances. Impressive statistics like these naturally attract the attention of big clubs, but Atalanta Bergamo is not willing to let him go easily and is looking to secure a handsome fee.

The Old Lady is keen to fill the void left by the departure of Adrien Rabiot, and their top choice was Teun Koopmeiners. However, they will need to up their offer to secure his services. Atalanta is open to selling, but not at the price proposed by Juventus. The Bianconeri are unlikely to give up easily and are expected to come back with a higher bid soon. This is a transfer saga worth keeping an eye on.

