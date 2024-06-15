Anthony Colette, a famous dancer on the show Danse avec les Stars, is getting ready to release an album titled Irréelle on June 21st. In a recent interview with Ciné Télé Revue, he talked about his experience on the show. The last season of Danse avec les Stars was particularly challenging for Anthony Colette, the winner of the previous season. He faced death threats and tensions with Inès Reg, his partner Natasha St-Pier. Despite these challenges, he managed to win the show and is now preparing to release his album.

Reflecting on his victory, Anthony Colette admitted that it took him a while to process it mentally. He also faced physical challenges after weeks of intense training for the show. He suffered from injuries and a lumbago, but he pushed through despite his body telling him to stop. Looking back, he acknowledged that he should have listened to his body but has no regrets about persevering. He followed the advice of doing nothing to recover physically.

During the interview, Anthony Colette also addressed the tensions between Inès Reg and Natasha St-Pier, which sparked controversies during the show. He expressed disappointment that these issues were not resolved internally and were blown out of proportion in the media. Despite the challenges, he believes that the focus of the show should be on dance and family entertainment. He mentioned that he has nothing to say to Inès Reg at this point.

In addition to discussing his personal challenges and experiences on the show, Anthony Colette’s upcoming album release has generated excitement among his fans. The album titled Irréelle is set to be released on June 21st, showcasing his talents beyond the dance floor. This new venture marks a significant milestone in his career and demonstrates his versatility as an artist.

As Anthony Colette continues to navigate the aftermath of his victory on Danse avec les Stars, he remains focused on his music and future projects. Despite the controversies and physical challenges he faced during the show, he is determined to pursue his passion for dance and music. Fans can look forward to his upcoming album and follow his journey beyond the dance competition. Anthony Colette’s resilience and dedication serve as an inspiration to aspiring dancers and artists alike.