Alex Goude, a well-known television host, author, and producer, is back with his latest project, a groundbreaking musical show called « Menopause » that aims to break taboos surrounding this topic. In a recent interview, he discussed the challenges he faced in bringing this show to life, including the reluctance of producers to take on such a controversial subject. Despite the obstacles, Goude’s dedication to shedding light on important issues prevailed, and the show has been a success.

In addition to his work on « Menopause, » Goude also shared his concerns about the current state of society, expressing his worry about the lack of acceptance for differing opinions and the growing trend of labeling those who think differently as « stupid. » He emphasized the importance of open-mindedness and understanding, even when views differ.

Living in Las Vegas, Goude also reflected on the extreme political correctness prevalent in the United States, sharing a personal anecdote about his son’s experience at school. He highlighted the absurdity of a situation where his son was told by a teacher that he might not be a boy, illustrating the challenges of navigating societal norms and expectations.

Furthermore, Goude opened up about his abrupt departure from the show « Touche pas à mon poste! » after a controversial incident involving a dance routine. Despite the outcry on social media and the negative attention he received, Goude stood by his intentions and expressed the toll the situation took on him and his family. The aftermath of the incident led to a period of darkness for Goude, but he found solace in his family and ultimately made the decision to step away from the show to prioritize his well-being.

Overall, Alex Goude’s interview sheds light on the complexities of navigating the entertainment industry, societal expectations, and personal values. Through his experiences and projects, he continues to challenge norms, spark conversations, and push boundaries in pursuit of a more inclusive and understanding society.