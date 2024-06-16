The Senegalese Muslim community will officially celebrate the Aid El-Kebir or Tabaski festival the day after tomorrow, Monday, June 17, 2024. The announcement was made by the National Commission for the Consultation on the Lunar Crescent (CONACOC) on Friday, June 7th. However, a significant number of Senegalese have decided to celebrate Tabaski starting tomorrow, Sunday, June 16, which is the day after the stay at Mount Arafat, with the Coordination of Muslims of Senegal (CMS) and the rest of the world, including Saudi Arabia. This will result in two celebrations for the same religious event.

It is the Coordination of Muslims of Senegal (CSM), the movement « Jama’atou Ibadou Rahman » and all these Muslims who are convinced that after the day of Arafat (9th day of Dhul-Hijjah) that they fast, as is the case for their brothers around the world who are not in a Hajj situation, the next day (10th day of Dhul-Hijjah) is « necessarily » the day of Ibrahim’s sacrifice, hence Tabaski. While the National Commission, also based on teachings of Islam, always insists on observing the naked eye at the national level of the lunar crescent to determine the date of this festival. This often explains the divergences and the celebration at two different speeds of this religious festival in Senegal.