French Hammer Thrower Quentin Bigot Struggles to Qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

In the world of sports, French hammer thrower Quentin Bigot is facing challenges as he strives to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite his recent qualification for the finals of the European Championships in Rome, Bigot is still far from meeting the Olympic standards.

As the deadline for qualification approaches on June 30th, Bigot, who placed fourth in the hammer throw event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, finds himself in a difficult position. Coming back from a lengthy injury caused by a herniated disc operation in February 2023, the road to recovery has not been easy for the French athlete.

Having recently surpassed the qualification rounds in Rome with a throw of 75.29 meters, Bigot is still short of the Olympic minimum requirement of 78.20 meters. Despite previously achieving a personal record of 80.42 meters in 2022, his return to competition has been met with challenges, with his best throw since his comeback being 75.42 meters in mid-May.

Acknowledging the struggles he is facing, Bigot expressed his concerns about the upcoming Olympic qualification deadline. In a press conference, he admitted, « I have never been in this situation before, returning after a long injury. I am feeling my way through it. »

Known for his speed of rotation, Bigot has been working with his coach, Pierre-Jean Vazel, to address the issues affecting his performance. While his strength has been recovering well, the athlete has been experiencing difficulties with his footing and balance, affecting his overall technique and timing.

As Bigot continues his race against time to regain his form and sensations, his journey back from injury serves as a testament to his resilience and determination. With the support of his coach and a rigorous training regime, the French hammer thrower remains focused on his goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In conclusion, Quentin Bigot’s story is a reminder of the challenges athletes face on the road to major competitions. Despite setbacks and obstacles, his perseverance and commitment to his sport showcase the true spirit of an Olympian. As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics continues, all eyes will be on Bigot as he strives to secure his spot on the world stage.