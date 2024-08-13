The Austrian Grand Prix made its debut in the World Championship in 1971, back then at the Salzburgring. There were some iconic moments on the track during two decades, including Kenny Roberts’ first victory in 1978 and even a canceled edition due to snow. The event was then moved in 1996 to the A1-Ring, the new name of a revamped Österreichring by Hermann Tilke, and it was there that Valentino Rossi secured his first world podium.

After a two-year hiatus, the Grand Prix finally returned in 2016 on the same track, now known as the Red Bull Ring. Located in Spielberg, near Zeltweg and 200 km from Vienna, the circuit was modified two years ago with the addition of the Münzer chicane at turn 2 (now referred to as 2a and 2b) after various incidents in the following turn, notably the terrifying crash in 2020 between Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli, whose bikes narrowly missed Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi.

The Austrian GP Schedule

Date

Session

French Time

Friday, August 16

Free Practice 1

10:45 – 11:30



Practice

15:00 – 16:00







Saturday, August 17

Free Practice 2

10:10 – 10:40



Qualifying

10:50 – 11:30



Sprint race

15:00







Sunday, August 18

Warm-up

9:40 – 9:50



Race

14:00

The sprint race will start on Saturday at 3 p.m., and the main MotoGP race will start on Sunday at 2 p.m. Find the schedule in your local time here.

Where to Watch the Austrian GP?

The Canal+ group channels are the official broadcasters of MotoGP in France. As usual, they will broadcast the entire Austrian GP program this week. You can tune in to Canal+ Sport 360 to follow the action for the first two days, including practice sessions, qualifying, and the MotoGP sprint race for all three categories.

On Sunday, the warm-up will be broadcast on Canal+ Sport 360, as well as the Moto3 and Moto2 races. However, you will need to switch to Canal+ to watch the MotoGP race.

The Red Bull Ring Circuit

The Red Bull Ring is a short and unique circuit with a 65 m elevation and no slow corners, except for the chicane added in 2022. This chicane has increased the lap distance by 30 meters and reduced the usually very high average speed on the track.

The circuit remains demanding, with three straight lines that also highlight the acceleration and traction capabilities of the bikes, which Ducati enjoys, as well as uphill and downhill corners. The asphalt is abrasive, but the low number of left corners means it is challenging to keep the left side of the tire warm, requiring specific rear tires with a more resistant casing and an asymmetrical and harder rubber on the right side.

Track Characteristics:

Construction

1969

Track Length

4.348 km

Track Width

13 m

Corners

3 left – 8 right

Longest Straight

626 m

Pole Position

on the left

MotoGP Race Distance

121.744 km (28 laps)

Sprint Race Distance

60.872 km (14 laps)

Current Records:

Pole Position Record

M. Bezzecchi

1’28″533

2023

Race Best Lap

P. Bagnaia

1’29″840

2023

Top Speed Record

B. Binder

P. Bagnaia

L. Savadori

E. Bastianini

L. Marini

315.7 km/h

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

Average Speed Record

M. Bezzecchi

176.8 km/h

2023

Austrian GP History

With engines and traction that outshine the competition year after year, Ducati has won eight out of ten races since MotoGP returned to this track in 2016, whether it’s the Austrian GP or the Styrian GP introduced during the COVID-19 restrictions. The Italian manufacturer was only beaten by KTM at the 2020 Styrian GP, narrowly won by Miguel Oliveira, and at the 2021 Austrian GP, where Brad Binder triumphed on slicks in the rain.

Pecco Bagnaia comes in as the favorite, having clinched his third consecutive victory in Austria in 2022, then repeating his success last year with the pole and sprint race win. In 2021, he seemed set for his first MotoGP win in Austria when heavy rain arrived, forcing him to switch bikes like all the leaders. Up until then, sixth-placed Binder had chosen to stay on track, a decision that paid off as he won with over ten seconds ahead of the Italian, ultimately finishing second.

The latest pole-sitters and winners at the Red Bull Ring:

Next Race: Aragon Grand Prix (August 30 – September 1)

