Zaho and Florent Mothe are expecting their second child! The singer surprised everyone by revealing her growing baby bump during a concert in Montreal. At 44 years old and six years after the birth of their first child Naïm in 2018, Zaho and her husband Florent Mothe are preparing to welcome another baby into their family.

The surprise announcement was made by Zaho herself on stage in Montreal, where she proudly displayed her round belly. In a short video shared on Instagram, Zaho is seen removing a thick coat on stage before officially announcing that she is expecting « a little brother or a little sister for Naïm. » Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with many expressing their excitement for the expanding family.

This will be the second child for Zaho and Florent Mothe, who first met while performing together in the musical « La Légende du roi Arthur » in 2015. Zaho had previously revealed the identity of her partner after her first pregnancy in June 2019 at a family celebration.

In an interview with Purepeople, Zaho had expressed her desire for a second child while also emphasizing how happy she was to have her son. She described her pregnancy as one of the best periods of well-being in the last ten years and shared that she had no trouble losing the pregnancy weight after giving birth.

Zaho’s candidness about her body post-pregnancy and her joy at expecting another child have resonated with fans, who have been following her journey closely. The couple’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest member of the family.

As Zaho and Florent Mothe prepare to welcome their second child, fans are excited to see the family grow and share in their joy. Stay tuned for more updates on this heartwarming journey as Zaho and Florent Mothe embark on this new chapter in their lives.