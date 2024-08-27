WWE Road to Bash in Berlin comes to Brussels on August 26, 2024: Results and Recap

The WWE brought its Road to Bash in Berlin show to Brussels, Belgium on Monday, August 26, 2024. The event featured a lineup of thrilling matches that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Let’s take a closer look at the results from this non-televised show.

WWE United States Championship – 4-Way Match

In a high-stakes 4-Way Match for the WWE United States Championship, LA Knight successfully defended his title against Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match started off as a tag team bout, with Knight and Dragunov teaming up against Kaiser and Nakamura. However, the alliance quickly dissolved into chaos, leading to a fiercely contested battle. In the end, LA Knight emerged victorious by delivering his signature BFT move on Nakamura, securing his reign as the United States Champion.

Tag Team Match

The tag team of #DIY, comprised of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, faced off against Pretty Deadly, represented by Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. The match was fast-paced and intense, with both teams giving it their all. Ultimately, #DIY emerged triumphant as Ciampa pinned Wilson for the win, showcasing their teamwork and chemistry in the ring.

WWE Women’s Championship – Singles Match

The WWE Women’s Championship match between Nia Jax and Bayley took an unexpected turn when Tiffany Stratton made a surprise appearance. Pretending to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase, Stratton instead attacked Bayley, leading to a brawl between the two competitors. Naomi then entered the fray to support Bayley, resulting in the match being officially turned into a tag team bout.

Tag Team Match

In a hard-fought tag team match, Bayley and Naomi joined forces to take on Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Despite an initial advantage for Stratton and Jax, Naomi turned the tide of the match and secured the victory for her team by pinning Tiffany, showcasing her resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Singles Match

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match saw Gunther defending his title against Sheamus in a brutal showdown. Despite Sheamus’s best efforts to dethrone the champion, Gunther proved to be too formidable, ultimately sealing the victory with a devastating Powerbomb, solidifying his reign as the top champion in WWE.

Tag Team Match

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced off against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a thrilling tag team contest. Belair found herself on the receiving end of a relentless assault from LeRae and Hartwell, struggling to make the tag to her partner. However, when Cargill entered the match, she turned the tables and secured the win for her team with her signature move, the Jaded, showcasing her strength and agility in the ring.

WWE Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Triple Threat Match

The Bloodline, consisting of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) in a highly contested Triple Threat Match. Despite attempts by Theory and Waller to align with The Bloodline, the champions stood their ground, with Jacob Fatu providing crucial support from ringside. In the end, The Bloodline emerged victorious, retaining their titles amidst chants of « O.T.C » from the crowd, highlighting their dominance as a tag team.

Undisputed WWE Championship – Singles Match

The main event of the evening featured a showdown between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship. With the crowd firmly behind both competitors, the match was a back-and-forth battle of wills. Despite Styles’s impressive skills in the ring, Rhodes managed to secure the victory with his signature move, the Cross Rhodes, cementing his status as the undisputed champion. Rhodes celebrated his win with the fans and hinted at a potential future title defense in Belgium, leaving the audience eager for more thrilling matches to come.

The WWE Road to Bash in Berlin event in Brussels delivered a night of unforgettable moments, showcasing the talent and determination of WWE’s top superstars. With each match bringing its own unique blend of action and drama, fans were treated to a spectacle that will be remembered for years to come. As the WWE continues its journey towards the highly anticipated Bash in Berlin event, the excitement and anticipation among fans are at an all-time high, setting the stage for more thrilling showdowns in the world of professional wrestling.