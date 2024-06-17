Summer is here, and with it comes the annual Music Festival in Villefranche-de-Rouergue. This year, the festival promises to be vibrant and colorful as associations and local authorities join forces to offer a diverse musical program in the royal bastide.

The main activities will take place in Place de la Fontaine for vocal performances and Place Notre-Dame for dance events. A new addition to this year’s festival is the involvement of the Bastide Shops association, which will feature the Banda Bono in a musical parade through the streets starting at 7 pm. The Banda Bono will also entertain the crowds at Place Notre-Dame, where local cafes and food vendors will join in the festivities as dancers groove to the music.

The festivities will kick off with the voices of the students from Saint-Joseph at 4:15 pm at Place Notre-Dame, followed by the sounds of the carillon at 7 pm. In case of inclement weather, the dance performances will be moved under the halle, while the vocal performances will take place at the Chapelle des Pénitents Noirs.

For the younger crowd, the Youth Center and Fontaine workshops will host an open stage with DJs and singers starting at 6 pm. This event will also coincide with the Environmental Festival, adding an extra layer of entertainment for attendees.

Additionally, don’t miss the piano auditions by students under the direction of Isabelle Rozeray at 7 pm at the Conservatory on Rue du Sénéchal.

The full program includes a variety of performances at different locations in the town. From choir performances and dance acts at Place Notre-Dame to vocal ensembles and children’s choirs at Place de la Fontaine, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival will also extend to the streets, where the lively tunes of the Banda Bono will fill the air, and local cafes will host their own musical events. The Collégiale will feature a carillon performance from 6:30 pm to 7 pm, adding a touch of traditional charm to the festivities.

With a mix of musical genres and activities for all ages, the Villefranche-de-Rouergue Music Festival promises to be a memorable celebration of summer and music. So mark your calendars for June 21st and get ready to dance, sing, and enjoy the rhythm of the festival!