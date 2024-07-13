More than twenty years ago, Daft Punk’s manager brought Justice into the spotlight by signing them to the prestigious Ed Banger label. Since then, Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé have become essential figures in the music industry. This French duo has established itself as one of the best electro groups of the 21st century, propelled by their hit « D.A.N.C.E. » in 2007.

Having rocked stages at Coachella, Glastonbury, and various festivals in Switzerland, they will make their debut at the Montreux Jazz Festival on Friday, July 12. « It’s iconic! » they shared during our phone interview last week.

They will be showcasing their latest album, « Hyperdrama, » released in April, eight years after its predecessor. This offers a unique opportunity to delve into this new musical era, where they collaborated with the Australian rock group Tame Impala and American R’n’B singer Miguel.

During the interview, they discussed how they constructed their new show. Xavier de Rosnay emphasized the physical aspect of the performance, with visuals playing a crucial role in enhancing the sensory experience for the audience. Gaspard Augé highlighted the importance of illustrating the music through lighting to create an impactful performance.

When asked if the perfect show exists, Xavier de Rosnay humorously shared an anecdote from a previous tour where they faced a technical glitch at Coachella in 2012. This forced them to improvise and deliver a performance that was both engaging and acceptable despite the challenges they encountered.

While Justice’s music may seem like the antithesis of jazz, being programmed at the Montreux Jazz Festival is a unique experience for them. They explained that their meticulously planned show allows room for improvisation in case of unforeseen circumstances, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a seamless experience for the audience.

The duo also reflected on their collaboration with Miguel on the track « Saturnine, » highlighting the organic process of working together and how they strive to showcase new talent on each album. They shared insights into their creative process, including the transformation of hardcore tracks into melodic pieces like « Afterimage. »

Taking eight years between albums allowed Justice to explore new inspirations and live life fully. They emphasized the importance of personal growth and artistic integrity, ensuring that they create music that resonates with them before presenting it to their audience.

Overall, Justice’s journey from their early days to their current success is a testament to their dedication to their craft and their commitment to evolving as artists while staying true to their musical roots. Their performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival promises to be a memorable experience, blending their signature electro beats with stunning visuals to create a captivating show for music enthusiasts of all kinds.