Vintage Football Shirt Pop-Up Store Arrives in Old Lille

June 11, 2024

At a time when all eyes are on the Paris Olympics, it’s easy to forget that the Euro tournament kicks off this Friday! However, a new temporary gem is set to open its doors in Old Lille, allowing locals to dive into the world of football. Let’s explore this new vintage football shirt temple!

Behind the concept are Football Shirt Vintage for football jerseys, All Star Vintage Shop for basketball jerseys (yes, there will be vintage basketball jerseys too), and of course, Les Djadjas! Yes, it’s in their space called Djadja House on Rue de la Barre that the pop-up shop will open from June 15 to 22. On-site, you’ll find 4000 vintage jersey models, some of which are extremely rare. Of course, fresh stock will be added daily so you can always discover some real gems. National teams, clubs, you name it, they’ve got it all!

« After a well-received visit in August 2023, we have decided to return to the capital of Flanders. We will be there with an exclusive selection of nearly 3000 second-hand vintage jerseys carefully curated by our experts! Of course, we’re getting into the football Euro spirit, all rooting for the Blues, but since you asked for NBA basketball jerseys, we have decided not to disappoint and to come with a selection of nearly 1000 NBA legends jerseys from allstarvintageshop.com. From Barkley to Tony Parker to the GOAT Michael Jordan, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your hands on vintage treasures of your favorite sport while immersing yourself in the friendly atmosphere of our pop-up store! »

Djadja House will transform into Euro mode for a week straight with live screenings of matches from June 17 to 21, as well as a PMU-style bar with plenty of beer and snacks to survive until halftime.