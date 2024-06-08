Iconic Character Already Injured in Fort Boyard… Season Starts Strong

Vincent Lagaf’ has returned to Fort Boyard after a three-year absence and has described it as a « season from hell ». Injured during filming, he is uncertain if he will return next year.

Returning to the Fort after three years away. For better… and especially for worse? As the iconic adventure game show celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, Vincent Lagaf’ has once again donned his costume as the cheesy superhero: Mégagaf’. But as he revealed to Télé-Loisirs, this return has not been without its challenges. « A season from hell » His last appearance in Fort Boyard was in 2021. For three seasons, Vincent Lagaf portrayed the character of Megagaf, a pretentious superhero, perched on his flyboard to assist the candidates. However, due to significant technical and logistical difficulties, the production company ALP, led by Alexia Laroche-Joubert, decided to end their collaboration… only to call him back in 2024. Unfortunately, the conditions were even more challenging than usual. « It was the worst of nightmares, » confessed Vincent Lagaf to Télé-Loisirs, « we had all the possible problems in one show: very cold water, unfavorable weather, electronic problems, mechanical problems, physical problems, really, it was the season from hell. » Currently filming his show on RMC Découvertes, SOS Garages, a kind of « Kitchen Nightmares » for garages, Vincent Lagaf revealed that he has a « burst eardrum » as a result of his acrobatics in Fort Boyard. Two episodes with Mégagaf have been filmed, and there is no guarantee of his return next year.

Celebrities Expected This Summer

Many surprises are in store for the 35th anniversary of Fort Boyard. Moundir is set to return as the cage keeper, but before accepting, the former iconic Koh-Lanta adventurer imposed a specific condition on the production company. Passe-Muraille and Passe-Partout will of course still be part of the show, but their characters will evolve for the first time. Additionally, the first celebrities announced include tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, TV presenters Erika Moulet, Manon Théodet, and Laurent Maistret (former winner of Koh-Lanta), comedian Roman Doduik recently seen on « Dancing with the Stars, » and Julien Liebermann, finalist of season 11 of Star Academy. Also expected to grace the Fort this summer are Miss France Eve Gilles, singer Natasha Si-Pier, singer Joseph Kamel, actor Sören Prévost, and drag queens Paloma and Lolita Banana. We can also expect to see actors Léa François (from « Plus belle la vie »), Élie Semoun, Damien Pauwels (from « Ducobu »), and Aurélie Konaté in the same team. Another team will consist of singers Mario Barravecchia and Maëlle, TV presenters Claude Dartois (former Koh-Lanta contestant), Marine Lorphelin, Pascal Bataille, and Lorène Vivier, who has Charcot’s disease.