« A French Cinema Monument »: Rated 4.3 out of 5, it’s the Best Film with Lino Ventura

In light of the re-release of Jean-Pierre Melville’s « Army of Shadows, » let’s shine a spotlight on the most beloved film in Lino Ventura’s filmography, a legend of French cinema who passed away in 1987.

« Army of Shadows, » one of the greatest films in French cinema history, is back in theaters. It was re-released this Wednesday and will also be available on DVD/Blu-Ray. This is a chance to see or revisit Lino Ventura, a cinematic icon, in one of his most remarkable roles. « Army of Shadows » is often considered the greatest film ever made about the Resistance. It brings together some of the best actors and actresses of that generation: Lino Ventura, Simone Signoret, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Paul Meurisse… This film truly showcases Lino Ventura’s talent. Rated 4.5 out of 5, it’s one of the greatest films in French cinema history and it’s back in theaters!

So, which film featuring Lino Ventura is the most appreciated by AlloCiné users? « Army of Shadows » by Jean-Pierre Melville rightfully holds a high position, with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 (7,605 ratings / 291 viewer reviews). Taking into account the number of ratings, « The Tontons Flings » takes the lead! Also rated 4.3 out of 5, but with a significantly higher number of ratings: 22,848 ratings and 517 reviews. « The Tontons Flings » has become a classic of French comedy, with its famous dialogues penned by Michel Audiard.

The story: Owner of a small tractor factory, Fernand Naudin leads a quiet and uneventful life until a telegram calls him to Paris. Arriving just in time to witness the last breath of a childhood friend, Louis aka « the Mexican, » who entrusts him with his shady business dealings along with the guardianship of his daughter Patricia. And the troubles begin…

Here are a few selected user reviews:

– vincenzobino (5/5): « 50 years later, still as delightful… Francis Blanche, Claude Rich, a cult happy birthday: pure happiness… »

– CarpeDyem (5/5): « Films like these are no longer made and will never be made again. Created at a time when dialogue was king, ‘The Tontons Flingueurs’ remains an intact monument of French cinema. »

– mr. edward (4.5/5): « A classic of the 7th art, a masterpiece, a cult film, a monument of French cinema. Michel Audiard’s lines, along with certain scenes, are iconic and unforgettable. The actors are simply brilliant. A must-watch with delight. »

– chrischambers86 (4.5/5): « A monument of French cinema in its own right that one never tires of watching and rewatching on television! »

« Army of Shadows » attracted over 3.3 million viewers in theaters. It is currently available on Gaumont’s streaming platform, Gaumont Classique, as well as on VOD and DVD. * Ratings and reviews collected on AlloCiné in May 2024.