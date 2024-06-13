Trân Dô, a renowned Vietnamese artisan, is currently showcasing a collection of 56 dragon-inspired ceramics at the Kiên Trung Palace in the imperial citadel of Huê as part of the Huê International Arts Festival 2024. The exhibition, titled « Biêu tuong rông qua gôm Trân Dô » (Dragon Symbols through Trân Dô’s Ceramics), is a collaboration between the Huê Monuments Conservation Center and the artisan Trân Dô.

Visitors have the opportunity to admire the exceptional artistic ceramics created by Trân Dô, many of which are inspired by dragon images found on the seals of the Nguyên dynasty (1802-1945). The intricate forms and vibrant patterns of the dragon motifs reflect the artisan’s love and passion for ceramics, which he has meticulously crafted over the decades.

To accurately capture the royal culture and artistic value of Vietnamese dragons, Trân Dô consulted with various museums and conservation units, such as the National History Museum, the Fine Arts Museum of Vietnam, and the Thang Long-Hanoï Heritage Conservation Center. By researching historical documents, objects, and antiquities related to the Vietnamese dragon image, Trân Dô was able to build his own creative resources.

The director of the Huê Monuments Conservation Center, Hoàng Viêt Trung, expressed hope that the ceramic art and ancient motifs showcased at the exhibition would impress visitors and deepen their understanding of the country’s royal history. Trân Dô, known for infusing his pottery with the essence of Vietnamese culture, has skillfully adapted the dragon symbol in an extremely sophisticated manner.

Trân Dô and his team of around 10 artisans from the renowned Bat Tràng ceramic village near Hanoï have meticulously designed dragon forms and patterns in an « ascending » style, symbolizing aspirations for happiness and virtue. The close association of the Bat Tràng village with Huê culture dates back centuries, with artisans maintaining traditional crafts passed down from their ancestors.

The dragon, one of the four sacred animals alongside the unicorn, turtle, and phoenix, holds significant meaning for the Vietnamese people. Representing nobility, strength, courage, and wisdom, the dragon symbolizes unparalleled magical power and is a central figure in Huê’s royal art, embodying high aesthetic values.

Trân Dô’s dragon-inspired ceramics serve as a tribute to Huê’s rich heritage and cultural traditions. By showcasing these exquisite pieces at the Huê International Arts Festival, the artisan hopes to not only preserve the legacy of Vietnamese pottery but also share the beauty and symbolism of the dragon with a wider audience.