The Associated Press has made some predictions for 2024, across all categories, with past « winners » as reference.

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Back in the year 2000, decades ago, there were quirky pop songs with silly lyrics over sunny productions. But Sabrina Carpenter didn’t get the memo, as her song « Espresso » is both clever and completely unserious. The summer song for caffeine lovers is a true testament to the endurance of disco-inspired pop radio.

Similar past champion: « Wide Awake » by Katy Perry (2012)

I Had Some Help by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Even before its release, it seemed likely that a collaboration between Post Malone and Morgan Wallen would result in a number 1 hit. « I Had Some Help » allowed Post Malone to venture into the world of country music, and with the help of the biggest name in contemporary country music, the song became an instant success. The honkytonk hook, Malone’s autotuned vibrato, and the catchy chorus cannot be denied.

Similar past champion: « You’re Still the One » by Shania Twain (1998)

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Kendrick Lamar reignited their feud earlier this year, releasing diss track after diss track. None have been as successful as Lamar’s fierce « Not Like Us, » which became the fourth number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The message – all the West Coast fire in an « us against them » anthem – really works.

Similar past champion: « Obsessed » by Mariah Carey (2009)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

In an ideal world, all country radio stations would play Shaboozey’s « A Bar Song (Tipsy) » every hour on the hour. For now, its virality on social media will have to do. With its inspired interpolation of J-Kwon’s « Tipsy, » the song has everything it needs to become a modern classic, with an easy-to-spin narrative around a hard-working protagonist who relieves his troubles on a barstool.

Similar past champion: « Trap Queen » by Fetty Wap (2015)

Lunch by Billie Eilish

« Lunch, » from Billie Eilish’s new album « Hit Me Hard and Soft, » is an ode to same-sex infatuation. The artist strays from the morbid humor and offbeat rhythms that made her a star. Instead, « Lunch » is a delightful and sapphic anthem.

Similar past champion: « Nineteen » by Tegan and Sara (2007)

Get It Sexyy by Sexyy Red

The title says it all. Sexyy Red, with his distinctive flow, has taken over. « Get It Sexyy » is the theme song of his dominance and a mantra of confidence for anyone planning to hit the dance floor.

Similar past champion: « Lose Control » by Missy Elliott feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop (2005)

Bellakeo by Peso Pluma featuring Anitta

Take one of the biggest names in Mexican regional music, Peso Pluma, add one of the biggest Brazilian pop-funk stars, Anitta, and you get a reggaeton banger that makes you sweat. « Bellakeo » is a song for the club and the corner store, overflowing with flirtation.

Similar past champion: « Where the Party At » by Jagged Edge and Nelly (2001)

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan has long had a knack for candid, theatrical, and sassy writing, highlighted by a sometimes yodeled voice. But it’s only recently that she’s begun to attract mainstream attention for her big-hearted queer love anthems. « Good Luck, Babe! » is a half kiss-off – perfect for belting out while driving down an empty street in Roan’s Midwest hometown or getting ready with the girls for the drag club.

Similar past champion: « Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours » by Stevie Wonder (1970)

Pink Skies by Zach Bryan

Every summer song list must include a true tearjerker. From the first few seconds of Zach Bryan’s « Pink Skies, » the acoustic guitar, harmonica, and gravelly voice will have you reaching for tissues. He excels at writing a novel in few words, a song so good it stands on its own without traditional support.

Similar past champion: « Run-Around » by Blues Traveler (1995)

Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman

The song « Million Dollar Baby » seems to have come out of nowhere, as is often the case on TikTok, but it’s remarkable that it has persisted since April. Plus, it shares the title of a very famous movie, which is always fun.

Similar past champion: « Breakfast at Tiffany’s » by Deep Blue Something (1995)

Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

If Zach Bryan’s « Pink Skies » is a bit too raw for you, Benson Boone’s « Beautiful Things » offers a brilliant alternative. There’s not a hint of edge in his soft pop-rock, but there’s plenty of love.

Similar past champion: « Boy’s a Liar PT. 2 » by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice (2023)

Fortnight by Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Every summer, Taylor Swift fans pick their own favorite. This time, it’s « Fortnight, » from « The Tortured Poets Department. »

Similar past champion: « Karma » by Taylor Swift (2023)

Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyoncé

Beyoncé released « Act II: Cowboy Carter » stating, « This is not a country album. This is a Beyoncé album. » But she certainly incorporated the genre, reclaiming country music as a Black woman. The teaser came in the form of « Texas Hold ‘Em » – a perfect track for the beach or the rodeo.

Similar past champion: « What’s Love Got to Do With It » by Tina Turner (1984)

The Spark by Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew

There’s always a song that’s both a joke and a hit. That’s the case with « The Spark, » an Irish collaboration between remarkably talented kids from Cork and Lisdoonvarna, written for Cruinniú na nÓg, a day celebrating children’s creativity. These kids have produced an electro-club track for all ages.

Similar past champion: « The Margarita Song » by That Chick Angel, Casa Di & Steve Terrell (2023)

We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) by Ariana Grande

Of all the songs on Ariana Grande’s album « eternal sunshine, » « We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) » is the epitome of Europop. It bursts into a crescendo of strings, electronic sounds effortlessly blending with organic sounds.

Similar past champion: « Call Your Girlfriend » by Robyn (2010)

360 by Charli XCX

Charli XCX’s latest album, « Brat, » oscillates between hedonism and anxiety. « 360 » is a club classic.

Similar past champion: « Stars Are Blind » by Paris Hilton (2006)