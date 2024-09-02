**Top Box Office Hits of 2024 (So Far) You Might Have Missed**

The French box office in 2024 has seen an array of diverse and exciting films captivating audiences across the country. From action-packed blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, there have been several top hits that may have flown under your radar. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout films that have made their mark on the box office charts so far this year.

** »Blue & Compagnie » – A Heartwarming Family Film (1.18 million admissions)**

« Blue & Compagnie » takes the 15th spot on the list of the top-grossing films in France for 2024, with 1.18 million admissions since its release in May. This heartwarming family film has captured the hearts of audiences with its charming storyline and lovable characters, making it a must-see for those seeking wholesome entertainment.

** »Bad Boys: Ride or Die » – Action-Packed Thrills (1.24 million admissions)**

Starring powerhouse duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, « Bad Boys: Ride or Die » has raced into the 14th position on the box office charts with 1.24 million admissions. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and witty banter, this film is a must-watch for fans of the action genre.

** »Godzilla x Kong: Le Nouvel Empire » – Monstrous Success (1.3 million admissions)**

Despite receiving mixed reviews, « Godzilla x Kong: Le Nouvel Empire » has roared its way to success with 1.3 million admissions since its release on April 3, 2024. The latest installment in the monster franchise has captivated audiences with its epic battles and stunning visual effects, securing the 13th spot on the box office leaderboard.

** »Maison de retraite 2″ – A Hilarious Comedy (1.5 million admissions)**

Featuring a star-studded cast including Kev Adams, Jean Reno, and Daniel Prévost, « Maison de retraite 2″ has tickled the funny bones of audiences across France. With 1.5 million admissions since its Valentine’s Day release, this comedy has proven to be a crowd-pleaser, landing the 12th spot on the box office list.

** »Une vie » – A Touching British Drama (1.59 million admissions)**

The British drama « Une vie », starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter, has struck a chord with audiences, drawing in 1.59 million viewers in France. Based on a little-known true story, this poignant biopic has resonated with audiences, earning its place as a top-grossing film in 2024.

** »Cocorico » – A Hilarious Comedy Delight (1.95 million admissions)**

Christian Clavier and Didier Bourdon shine in the hit comedy « Cocorico », which has garnered a whopping 1.95 million admissions in France. Packed with laughs and witty humor, this film has captured the hearts of audiences, earning the 10th spot on the box office charts.

** »Bob Marley: One Love » – A Musical Biopic Sensation (2 million admissions)**

The biopic centered on reggae legend Bob Marley, « Bob Marley: One Love », has resonated with audiences, attracting 2 million admissions in France. With its soulful soundtrack and captivating performances, this film has become a standout success in 2024.

** »Kung Fu Panda 4″ – The Return of Po (2.4 million admissions)**

Po’s adventures continue to enchant audiences in the fourth installment of the « Kung Fu Panda » franchise. With 2.4 million admissions, « Kung Fu Panda 4″ has soared to the 8th spot on the box office charts, proving that everyone’s favorite panda still has plenty of kung fu magic to share.

** »La Planète des singes: Le nouveau royaume » – Sci-Fi Spectacular (2.4 million admissions)**

The latest installment in the « Planet of the Apes » saga, « Le nouveau royaume », has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stunning visuals. With 2.4 million admissions, this science fiction film has secured the 7th position on the box office leaderboard, showcasing the enduring popularity of the franchise.

** »Deadpool & Wolverine » – Marvel Superhero Showdown (3.18 million admissions)**

The dynamic duo of Deadpool and Wolverine has proven to be a box office hit, with 3.18 million admissions in just one month. This Marvel crossover film has claimed the 6th spot on the French box office charts, thrilling audiences with its action-packed sequences and witty banter.

** »Moi moche et méchant 4″ – Animated Delight (3.96 million admissions)**

The fourth installment in the beloved « Despicable Me » franchise, « Moi moche et méchant 4″, has charmed audiences with its lovable characters and humorous antics. With 3.96 million admissions in just over a month, this animated gem has become the 5th highest-grossing film of the year in France.

** »Dune: deuxième partie » – Epic Sci-Fi Saga (4.2 million admissions)**

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s « Dune » continues to enthrall audiences with its epic storytelling and breathtaking visuals. The second part of the saga has attracted 4.2 million admissions, landing it as the 4th highest-grossing film in the French box office.

** »Le comte de Monte Cristo » – A Tale of Revenge (7.2 million admissions)**

The adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel « Le Comte de Monte-Cristo » has taken French audiences by storm, drawing in 7.2 million viewers in just two months. Led by the talented Pierre Niney, this gripping tale of revenge has become the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.

** »Vice-Versa 2″ – Emotions Run Wild (8.1 million admissions)**

Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel « Vice-Versa 2″ has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide. In France, the film has garnered an impressive 8.1 million admissions in two months, solidifying its position as the 2nd highest-grossing film of the year in the country.

** »Un p’tit truc en plus » – The Ultimate Box Office Sensation (10.2 million admissions)**

In a surprising turn of events, « Un p’tit truc en plus » has taken the French box office by storm, generating a staggering 10.2 million admissions since its release on May 1st. This unexpected hit has become the highest-grossing film of the year, leaving audiences eager to see what other surprises the rest of 2024 has in store.

As the year continues, these top box office hits of 2024 showcase the diversity and popularity of films captivating audiences in France. From heartwarming family tales to action-packed blockbusters, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the cinema. Be sure to catch these must-see films before the year comes to a close.