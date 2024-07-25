Egypt is a country with a rich history and ancient civilization that continues to fascinate people around the world. The top 5 reasons to explore Egypt’s wonders are as follows:

1. Explore Egypt with an Egyptologist: A Enriching Journey

Renowned Egyptologist Dominique Farout, who curated the successful exhibition « Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs, » will be sharing his passion with the public on a cultural cruise in Egypt. With years of experience and knowledge, he will provide visitors with a unique and insightful experience, promising an unforgettable journey to meet Ramses II, the legendary pharaoh.

2. Organized Travel in Small Groups of Heritage Enthusiasts with an Expert Tour Operator

Organized tours offer a hassle-free way to explore a destination, especially when it comes to a country like Egypt with its rich cultural heritage. Tour operators like Intermèdes specialize in cultural travel and provide fully organized trips with expert guides. These small group tours allow travelers to immerse themselves in Egyptian culture and history with the convenience of having everything taken care of, from flights to accommodations to local transportation.

3. An Optimized Itinerary to Discover the Must-See and Unusual Sights of Egypt

The itinerary of the cruise includes iconic sites like the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, Karnak, and Philae, as well as a special visit to the tomb of Nefertari, the great wife of Ramses II. This exclusive access to limited sites adds a unique touch to the journey, allowing travelers to explore both the famous and lesser-known wonders of Egypt under the expert guidance of an Egyptologist.

4. The Enduring Fascination with Egyptian Civilization

The fascination with Egypt dates back centuries, with explorers, scientists, and artists drawn to the mysteries of this ancient civilization. From Napoleon’s expedition to the influx of scholars during the 19th century, the allure of Egypt has persisted through literature, art, and archaeology. Despite the romanticized depictions, the discoveries made over the years continue to reveal the brilliance of Egyptian civilization, captivating audiences worldwide.

5. 2024 and 2025, a Favorable Time to Visit Egypt

With a period of political stability and improved security measures, Egypt is now welcoming visitors with open arms. The recent decrease in tourism due to various factors has created an opportunity for travelers to explore Egypt’s treasures with fewer crowds. This presents a unique chance to experience the wonders of Egypt without the usual hustle and bustle, making it an ideal time to plan a visit to this historic land.

In conclusion, exploring Egypt’s wonders with the guidance of an expert Egyptologist, in a small group setting, and during a favorable period can provide an enriching and unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a history buff, an art enthusiast, or simply curious about ancient civilizations, Egypt offers a myriad of delights waiting to be discovered. Consider embarking on a cultural journey to Egypt and uncover the secrets of this fascinating land.