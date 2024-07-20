King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the British Isles continue their royal visits, making their first official visit to Guernsey since King Charles III ascended to the throne. This visit marks a significant moment for the royal couple, as it is the first time a reigning monarch has visited the Crown dependencies since King Charles III’s reign began. The last visit by a monarch to the British Isles was in 2012, during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Guernsey, with a population of approximately 63,000 residents, is less populated than Jersey, another Crown dependency visited by King Charles III the day before. In addition to the main island, Guernsey also includes smaller islands such as Sark and Alderney, whose representatives were invited to participate in the events in Guernsey, as the King was unable to visit those islands on this occasion.

The royal couple’s visit to St. Peter Port, the capital of Guernsey, was designed to showcase the local community, culture, and unique heritage of the bailiwick. The visit also highlighted Guernsey’s commitment to biodiversity, sustainability, and climate change mitigation.

One of the highlights of the visit was a special session of the States of Deliberation, Guernsey’s parliament, held in the central square of St. Peter Port. The parliament, which is presided over by a bailiff and comprises 40 deputies, welcomed the Duke of Normandy and his wife. Local authorities, including the President of the Policy and Resources Committee of Guernsey, Lyndon Trott, were in attendance during this special ceremony.

Overall, the royal visit to Guernsey was a testament to the strong ties between the Crown and its dependencies, showcasing the importance of community engagement, cultural appreciation, and environmental stewardship. King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s presence in Guernsey was warmly received by the local population, underscoring the significance of royal visits in fostering unity and goodwill within the realm.