The Boys, it’s over! What’s next for the franchise?

It was completely unexpected, but unfortunately official: the airing of The Boys will end after the fifth season. The end of the superhero series is near, but not quite imminent as its fourth season will be released on Prime Video starting this Thursday the 13th.

A well-thought-out decision

In an interview with Variety, the series creator Eric Kripke revealed that this decision dates back several years. For the American screenwriter, the announcement of The Boys’ end marks the end of a complicated personal period, during which he had to keep fans in the dark about the future of the show. The end of the series was motivated by an artistic decision, and not at the request of the platform – which agreed to « kill its golden goose » in a minute (according to Eric Kripke). But even though season 5 will mark the definitive end of The Boys, what about the franchise and the numerous spin-offs in development?

What about The Boys spin-offs?

According to the screenwriter, the end of The Boys will not necessarily mean the end of the franchise. « The story of The Boys is about Butcher and Homelander, two planets colliding, and the series couldn’t work without these two characters. But we can’t extend this storyline indefinitely. So this story will come to an end, but other stories can definitely take over. » A second season of Gen-V has already been filmed, and Eric Kripke hopes to produce more. Another spin-off titled The Boys: Mexico has also been announced, and the screenwriter reveals that other projects are currently in development. The future could bring us new series derived from the crazy universe of The Boys!

The first three seasons of The Boys, and the first season of Gen-V, are available now on Prime Video. Check out the list of series currently available on the platform!

