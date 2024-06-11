Yannick Nézet-Séguin: A Week of Authenticity on France Musique

France Musique is offering a special gift to its listeners – a week in the company of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The renowned conductor will be featured in a series of interviews from June 10th to 14th at 6:30 am and 10 pm.

On Saturday, a special evening dedicated to Wagner’s « Die Walküre » will be broadcasted, featuring Nézet-Séguin conducting the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, of which he was previously the musical director. The evening also showcases the talented French tenor Stanislas de Barbeyrac in the role of Sigmund.

In the « Grands entretiens » series, Nézet-Séguin reflects on his journey from a choir conductor in Montreal to becoming a star in the classical music world, leading prestigious ensembles like the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra. He emphasizes the importance of honesty and authenticity in his approach to music, valuing these qualities over the pursuit of originality.

Nézet-Séguin’s passion for music and his commitment to excellence are evident in his work, as he continues to captivate audiences with his performances. France Musique invites listeners to join in this week of musical exploration with the maestro.

—

Biography:

Yannick Nézet-Séguin is a Canadian conductor who has gained international recognition for his exceptional talent and passion for music. Born on March 6, 1975, in Montreal, Quebec, Nézet-Séguin showed an early interest in music and began conducting at a young age.

He founded his first ensemble in Montreal and quickly rose to prominence in the classical music scene. Throughout his career, Nézet-Séguin has held various prestigious positions, including the musical director of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera.

Known for his authenticity and dedication to his craft, Nézet-Séguin continues to inspire audiences around the world with his performances. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, solidifying his reputation as one of the leading conductors of his generation.