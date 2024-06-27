Inland, in partnership with Fisheye, is inviting emerging photographers to apply for a unique event with industry experts at the Rencontres Photographiques d’Arles on July 2nd at 6:00 pm in 2024 at the Cour de l’Archevêché. This is a great opportunity to meet editors, curators, gallery owners, and other personalities in the visual arts world. Some of the professionals who will be there include Philippe Guionie, Villa Perochon, Céline Duval, Stimultania, Emmanuelle Halkin, Pôle photographique des Hauts-de-France, Erika Negrel, Reseau Diagonal, Valerio Vincenzo, Photo GEO / Marion Hilsen, Réseau Lux / Clara Chalou, Fetart Circulations, Lars Lindeman, Cortona on the move, Arnaud Laroche, Les Boutographies, Hélène Allain, Initial Labo, Andreas Trampe, Stern.

Unlike traditional portfolio reviews, this event focuses on personal presentations and interactions with the invited experts. Inspired by speed dating, this event will offer brief and informal meetings where selected photographers will have 5 to 10 minutes to introduce themselves and discuss their work with each expert, without the support of a portfolio. It’s a chance to showcase your professional qualities, interpersonal skills, and collaboration potential. It’s also a great opportunity to learn how to talk about your work as a photographer!

Your images will only be displayed at the end of the session on the screens of the Cour de l’Archevêché, so each photographer has the opportunity to personally interact with each expert before their work is exhibited. To participate, you need to submit your application by filling out the information form and sending 15 images (2000px on the longest side, JPG format, max 25MB) to contact@inlandstories.com. The deadline to register is June 18, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

Additionally, from July 1st to July 6th, Fisheye will be taking over the Cour de l’Archevêché, a symbolic location of the Rencontres, right in the center of Arles. The program will include…