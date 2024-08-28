Sigourney Weaver, the iconic actress known for her roles in various science fiction films, is set to make her debut in the Star Wars universe with the upcoming project « The Mandalorian & Grogu. » This exciting news was officially confirmed during an interview with Weaver at the Venice Film Festival, where she will be honored with the prestigious Lion d’Or award for her outstanding career achievements.

Weaver, who has tackled the vastness of space in films like « Alien, » « Galaxy Quest, » and « Avatar, » expressed her enthusiasm for joining the beloved Star Wars franchise. In her interview with Deadline, she shared her excitement about meeting Grogu, the adorable creature from « The Mandalorian, » for the first time. Weaver also revealed that she will be filming her role before heading to London to star in a production of Shakespeare’s « The Tempest » later in the year.

The announcement of Weaver’s involvement in « The Mandalorian & Grogu » comes after months of speculation sparked by reports from Hollywood reporter Jeff Sneider in May. According to Sneider, series creator Jon Favreau was eager to cast Weaver in the big-screen adaptation of the popular Disney+ show, which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian.

While details about Weaver’s character in the film remain under wraps, fans can expect to see her alongside Pascal’s Din Djarin and the lovable Grogu in what promises to be a thrilling addition to the Star Wars saga. « The Mandalorian & Grogu » marks the first Star Wars film on the big screen since the release of « The Rise of Skywalker » in 2019. The first glimpses of the film were unveiled at the D23 event held a few weeks ago, generating excitement among fans eager for more adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

With the film slated for release on May 20, 2026, audiences can look forward to a new chapter in the Star Wars universe that promises to deliver action, adventure, and heartwarming moments with beloved characters. As we anticipate Weaver’s debut in the franchise, the excitement continues to build for what is sure to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

