Santa, a 30-year-old singer, has made a successful solo debut with her first French song album « Recommence-moi » after gaining recognition in the electro pop-rock group Hyphen Hyphen. She will be performing live on September 14th at the Fête de l’Humanité.

Initially, Santa was hesitant to share her songs with the world as she found them too personal. However, her track « Popcorn salé » from her EP 999, released in 2022, quickly gained popularity. Her piano and voice ballad sets the tone for a diverse repertoire of French variety songs, with energetic orchestrations and choirs. Her powerful voice, spanning five and a half octaves, exudes both softness and fierceness.

Drawing inspiration from artists like Céline Dion and Véronique Sanson, Santa’s music captures the essence of love and passion. Songs like « Recommence-moi » and « Eva » showcase her emotional depth and storytelling ability. She will be performing at the Fête de l’Humanité with a special stage setup, aiming to create a memorable experience for her audience.

Santa’s music embodies a message of hope, youth, and freedom, aligning with the values of the Fête de l’Humanité. She aims to bring a sense of awe and excitement to her performance, reflecting her commitment to delivering a captivating show.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Santa is also passionate about social issues. She stands in solidarity with those fighting for social justice and workers’ rights. Through her music and presence, she hopes to shed light on the struggles faced by many and empower individuals to stand up against oppressive systems.

« Recommence-moi » by Santa, released under Parlophone/Warner Music, is a testament to her artistry and vision. With a blend of heartfelt lyrics and powerful melodies, Santa’s music resonates with audiences and leaves a lasting impression. As she takes the stage at the Fête de l’Humanité, Santa’s performance promises to be a celebration of music, passion, and social consciousness.