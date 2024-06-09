Adriana Paz: A Rising Star in the Film Industry

In a recent turn of events at the Cannes Film Festival, Mexican actress and dancer Adriana Paz, 44, has taken the industry by storm. Known for her roles in films like James Bond 007 Spectre and the thriller « L’un de nous doit mourir, » as well as the series « La Disparition de Soledad, » Paz’s career has reached new heights. Alongside Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón, she won the Best Actress award for Jacques Audiard’s film « Emilia Perez. » Let’s delve into the world of this talented artist who portrays the girlfriend of a Mexican cartel leader turned do-gooder in this award-winning masterpiece.

Interview with Adriana Paz: Cannes 2024 Best Actress

In a recent interview, Adriana Paz shared her feelings about winning the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in « Emilia Perez. » She expressed gratitude, honor, and immense happiness at being the first Mexican to receive such a prestigious award, with overwhelming support from fans. Reflecting on her Cannes experience, Paz described it as a whirlwind of excitement and unforgettable moments, making her debut at the renowned festival a truly memorable one.

Behind the Scenes of « Emilia Perez » with Adriana Paz

When asked about her attraction to the film « Emilia Perez, » Paz highlighted the opportunity to work with acclaimed director Jacques Audiard and fulfill her lifelong dream of starring in a musical. Her character, Epifanía, resonated with her as a resilient woman who retained her tenderness and faith despite life’s challenges. Working alongside Audiard and the talented cast was a seamless, fun, and enriching experience for Paz, describing them as observant, intelligent, and creative individuals who made her time on set truly special.

Memorable Moments and Future Projects

Reflecting on her time filming « Emilia Perez, » Paz cherished the friendships formed, the surreal experience of shooting in Paris, and the support of her family during the Cannes journey. Looking ahead, Paz shared her pride in upcoming projects like « Arillo de hombre muerto » at the Guadalajara Film Festival and an exciting horror series with Sony. With a horror film in the works and promising projects on the horizon, Adriana Paz’s star continues to rise in the film industry.

In conclusion, Adriana Paz’s journey from a talented actress to a Cannes award-winning star is a testament to her dedication and passion for storytelling. As she takes on new challenges and embraces future projects, audiences can expect to see more of her captivating performances on the big screen. Stay tuned for the release of « Emilia Perez » in theaters on August 28, 2024.