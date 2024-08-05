To mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation, the local branch of the National Union of Veterans (UNC) and the town hall invited the population to commemorate these tragic pages of local history on Sunday, August 4th, in the late morning. It was at the 8th of May 1945 square, in front of the memorial where the four names of Plozévet residents killed by a North Caucasian battalion during the day of August 4, 1944 are listed that the public, including families of the deceased, gathered. They honored the memory of Jean Le Goff, Daniel Bourdon, Henri Mourrain, and Pierre Brasquer. Pascal Jamin, president of the UNC, and Alain Le Berre recalled these tragic events. They wanted to add two more names to this memorial: Marie-Louise Salaun and Corentin Durand, both shot by German forces in June and August 1944 in Plozévet. Three deported individuals were also remembered during the ceremony.

