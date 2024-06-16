The prestigious Prix de Diane will take place at Chantilly at 4:05 pm, featuring the best 3-year-old fillies racing over 2100 meters on the Jockey Club track. Hervé Fortin’s selection includes Tamfana, Gala Real, and other promising talents. The Prix de Diane in Chantilly is a top race for fillies at a high price. This prestigious race, reserved for 3-year-old fillies, will be held over 2100 meters at 4:05 pm on the Jockey Club track. Among the competitors, Tanfana (No.10) stands out for her promising first participation over this distance, while Gala Real (No.11), well placed with the 1 post position, could also shine. Sparkling Plenty (No.4) recently won a race at Chantilly, showing her potential. Hervé Fortin’s selection for today’s quinté: 10, 11, 4, 6, 13, 14, 5. Hervé Fortin’s favorites for the quinté at Chantilly, Prix de Diane at 4:05 pm. Group 1 for 3-year-old females over 2100m on the Jockey Club track. Tamfana (No.10), this strong finisher is starting with ambitions over 2100m and stands out for her promising first participation over this distance. Gala Real (No.11), well placed with the 1 post position, could also shine. A great performance is expected from her. Sparkling Plenty (No.4) has just easily won over 1600m at Chantilly, proving her potential. Rock’n Swing (No.6), her performance in the Poule d’Essai is better than her 7th place suggests. She remains a serious contender. Adventure (No.13) has shown her stamina by winning over 2400m. Halfday (No.14) easily won at Saint-Cloud last time out. Her team hopes for a good performance. Dance Sequence (No.5) will benefit from the distance and wearing blinkers. Hervé Fortin’s favorite pick is Tamfana (No.10). The betting advice for Cherbourg in race 3 is on Lacertosus (No.203). Enjoy the thrilling race at Chantilly and may the best filly win!