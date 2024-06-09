Jul’s Latest Album « Mise à jour »: Here’s What You Need to Know

Jul, the French artist with the highest number of streams on music platforms, is releasing his 32nd album « Mise à jour » on Friday, June 7, 2024. This new project includes 22 unreleased tracks where the singer delves into more intimate reflections on personal thoughts and his professional career. Collaborating with seven artists, including SDM and Moral, Jul’s latest album promises to be a hit among his fans.

32nd Album, the 3rd in 6 Months: Breaking Down the Numbers

As the summer approaches, Jul is set to drop his new album « Mise à jour » on June 7, marking his third album release in just six months. Following « Décennie » in January 2024 to celebrate his 10-year career milestone, the artist has been consistent in his music output, averaging two albums per year and already achieving 20 platinum records. The album features 22 new tracks, with hits like « Tié fou, » « Mafiosa, » and « GTA » highly anticipated by fans.

« J’ai pris le mic »: A Preview of What’s to Come

Jul teased the release of his album on May 10, setting the stage for the June 7 launch. He shared the tracklist and snippets of his songs on Instagram, garnering positive feedback from his followers. The music video for « J’ai pris le mic » was released on May 8, already amassing over 2.1 million views on YouTube. The video depicts a story of a young man striving to secure a ticket for Jul’s concert at the Orange Vélodrome, where the artist will perform on May 24, 2025.

A More Intimate Album Experience

With tracks like « J’ai pris le mic, » Jul explores more personal themes in his latest album, touching on his relationships and neighborhood life. Delving into introspective reflections, the artist addresses challenges in his career and confronts the idea of hypocrisy surrounding him. Despite past criticisms, Jul remains authentic in his storytelling, connecting with his audience on a deeper level.

Collaborations and Creative Ventures

For « Mise à jour, » Jul collaborated with seven artists, showcasing his versatility and range in the music industry. From a feature with French rapper SDM on « Il pleut des balles » to a joint effort with Spanish singer Morad on « Vida loca, » Jul’s album promises a diverse listening experience. Alongside the album release, Jul opened a « Jul store » at the Terrasses du port in Marseille, offering exclusive merchandise from his label D’Or et de Platine and limited edition album copies.

In conclusion, Jul’s latest album « Mise à jour » presents a multifaceted exploration of the artist’s journey, blending personal narratives with collaborative efforts to deliver a captivating musical experience for his fans. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive insights into Jul’s creative process.

