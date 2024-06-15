Members of the Coldstream Guards took part in the Colonel’s review on Horse Guards Parade in London on June 8, 2024, ahead of the king’s birthday parade. The official birthday of the British sovereign is celebrated this Saturday, with the traditional military parade « Trooping the Colour », the salute to the colors. While the program of festivities is known, one question remains unanswered: Will Kate make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham?

This will be one of the most scrutinized appearances on the Buckingham balcony in recent years. With one question on everyone’s lips: Will Princess Kate be there to attend the Trooping the Colour military parade and greet the crowd from the balcony? The salute to the colors ceremony takes place this Saturday, June 15, in London. The event, which celebrates the official birthday of the monarch, features a military parade on the Mall in London, as well as in the air.

Charles III was born on November 14, but tradition dictates that a public ceremony, with a military parade and appearance of the royal family on the balcony, be organized in June, partly due to meteorological considerations. And the highlight of the show is the appearance of the active members of the royal family, the « working royals. »

– No horse review for the king

The king, who resumed his public duties at the end of April after announcing his cancer in early February, will participate in the event in a carriage and not on horseback. For his first Trooping the Colour ceremony as king last year, Charles III had paraded on horseback, like his sister Anne, his brother Edward, and his son William, the heir to the throne.

The Queen Elizabeth II herself continued to lead the parade on horseback until 1986. The sovereign then attended the event in a carriage. The 2023 ceremony marked the return of a sovereign on horseback for Trooping the Colour for the first time in 37 years.

What does « Trooping the Colour » mean?

– Uncertainty about Kate’s presence

Kate’s presence at the Trooping the Colour celebrations this year was in question in early March. This was shortly before the princess announced on March 22 that she was suffering from cancer and undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

Initially, the Ministry of Defense announced her presence on June 8 at a military parade called Colonel’s Review where the soldiers of the Irish Guard parade, without confirmation from Kensington, the only authorized to communicate on the princess’s agenda. The mention of her presence then disappeared.

The event serves as a dress rehearsal before the grand parade on June 15. Last year, Prince William, also colonel of the Irish Guards, led the parade under scorching sun and sweltering temperatures. Several soldiers collapsed.

The princess wrote a letter to the Irish Guards soldiers on June 8, apologizing for not being able to be there. « Being your colonel remains an honor, » she wrote. « I am sorry that I cannot be present this year for the review, » she added. « Please convey my apologies to the regiment. »

« It is unlikely that Kate Middleton will participate in the royal social season, horse races, regattas, » said Marc Roche in early June, adding: « If her health condition continues to improve, we can expect her to resume her representative duties and see her in the fall. »

In late May, BBC News, quoting a Kensington spokesperson, indicated: « The princess is not expected to return to work until her medical team gives the green light. » While it is unlikely that Kate will take part in the procession, there is still a possibility that she will make an appearance on the balcony with the rest of the royal family. This Saturday, June 15, all eyes will be on the balcony of Buckingham to watch for the princess.

– Who will appear on the balcony?

With Harry and Meghan’s departure and Kate’s illness, the royal family has dwindled. While Kate’s presence is uncertain, Harry and Meghan’s absence is certain. Prince Harry couldn’t even meet his father King Charles during his last visit to London. There is therefore no chance that the prince will take part in this ceremony reserved for active members of the family, around King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne, brother and sister of the king, who were very active during the sovereign’s illness, are expected to be there, along with spouses and children. Prince William, the Prince of Wales, will also be there with his children George, Charlotte, and Louis, whose antics fascinate the British press.

– Review of the troops and air parade

The ceremony will begin at 9:15 am in London (10:15 am French time). Here are the highlights of this event. 12 pm (French time): Arrival of the king in a carriage at Horse Guard’s Parade, the square behind Whitehall Street in the City of Westminster, a stone’s throw from Buckingham. The sovereign will then review the infantry and cavalry regiments. 1:20 pm: Leading his royal guards, the king will then march up the Mall to Buckingham Palace. 1:52 pm: 41 cannon shots will be fired in Green Park to celebrate the king’s birthday. 1:55 pm: The active members of the royal family will appear on the balcony to greet the crowd and watch the air parade (at 2 pm). Thirty aircraft will fly over the Mall and Buckingham Palace, weather permitting.