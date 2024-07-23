In the upcoming episode of « Demain nous appartient »… William discovers that he is being followed. At the hospital, rumors are circulating about Aaron. Lizzie promises to keep her brother’s secret.

In the next episode, Caroline targets Soizic. At the police station, Aurore explains to Martin why their operation to trap and arrest Caroline Leblanc failed: the police officer suspects that William intentionally let her escape. In the interrogation room, William argues that he intervened between the two armed women because he was afraid Caroline would shoot his wife. But Aurore doesn’t believe him. Martin confirms that they must consider the option that William helped his ex escape.

Meanwhile, Aurore crosses paths with Manon. She apologizes for being so harsh with her, even though her mother did everything to protect William when she found out he was involved in the Drouet and Leblanc case. Regardless of what prompted her to act, Aurore and Manon agree that William has crossed a line. At the same time, Aurore receives a call from the prosecutor informing her that William will be placed under judicial supervision pending his trial.

Soizic picks up William after his release from custody to take him home. The two colleagues talk, then sit on a bench, unaware that Caroline is watching them from a distance. William explains to Soizic that he agreed to help his ex because he felt indebted to her due to her depression following their separation. But now, he regrets taking so many risks. Soizic points out that he simply seized the opportunity to finally help someone and fight against the feeling of powerlessness he constantly feels at work, as well as in his personal life recently with his sister on the run and his daughter in a wheelchair.

Aurore and Martin discuss the situation. They wonder where Caroline is. They assume she bought her scooter with the cash she stole from Drouet because there have been no reports of scooter theft. While still on the street, alone, William notices that he is being followed by a police officer. He goes to the police station, accusing Aurore of monitoring him without his knowledge. She argues that she cares about his safety. But William has realized that she no longer trusts him. Aurore eventually confirms this to him.

Later, Roxane informs Aurore and Martin that Drouet’s bank account has been emptied. The money has been transferred to an offshore account in Albania. Aurore and Martin suspect Caroline is the beneficiary. They understand that she had planned everything from the beginning: being an accomplice to her boss in his insurance scams, then forcing open his desk drawer to get access codes to his accounts. There, she was caught by Drouet and killed him with what she had on hand, namely a stapler.

Meanwhile, Caroline waits for Soizic to leave the hospital at the end of her day, and she shoots her as she is getting into her car…

Lisa and Aaron reconcile. At the villa, Victoire and Lisa have breakfast. Aaron declines Victoire’s invitation to join them, then briefly kisses his partner before going to work. Lisa confides in her cousin that she returned the engagement ring to Aaron, hoping that the right moment will come in the future. In the meantime, Lisa intends to rekindle the flame in their relationship.

Aaron is questioned by Marianne about his plans to move. He says he has no intention of leaving and is unsure about staying with Lisa. From experience, Marianne advises him not to make a radical decision, even though he still has his whole life ahead of him. Aaron emphasizes that there is no age limit to making a good connection. But Marianne sees Renaud as the last man in her life.

Later, Aaron takes a break to inquire about hospitals in Berlin. Soizic catches him and probes him about his thoughts. Aaron feels completely lost because he doesn’t see himself moving to Germany or having a long-distance relationship with Lisa. Soizic tries to show him the positive aspects of the latter option: in her eyes, it’s an opportunity to reinvent their relationship and no longer endure the inconveniences of daily life.

Returning to the villa, Aaron finds Lisa by the pool. She is wearing a new swimsuit and asks him to put sunscreen on her back. Aaron does so. Lisa then asks for a massage. This leads the couple to their room to share an intimate moment. Afterward, Aaron realizes that their problems are not resolved and they need to have a real discussion. Lisa suggests postponing it to enjoy the moment.

Violette and Jordan meet in secret. At the Roussel’s house, Audrey gives her final instructions to Jordan and Lizzie before going to work: start a load of laundry and wake up Jack and Rayane before noon. Once their mother leaves, Lizzie believes it’s Jordan’s turn to do it. She reproaches him for only confiding in her when he’s in trouble. Jordan admits that he is finally in a relationship with Violette, but asks her to keep it a secret as they prefer to remain discreet, fearing Damien’s reaction. Lizzie agrees.

At the Julliard’s house, Philippine suggests Violette take her slot at the hairdresser where she can no longer go for professional reasons. Violette stammers that she’s not interested. She already plans to go to the beach with Jordan. Bastien saves her by pretending they are going to a skate park competition. Once Philippine leaves, Violette thanks Bastien. She invites him to come to the beach with her, but he doesn’t want to be a third wheel.

At the Spoon, Philippine has coffee with Damien. She tells him how easy-going Bastien is, and the bond he shares with Violette. Philippine and Damien begin to suspect that they are a couple.

At the beach, Violette admits to Jordan that she finds the situation even more exciting because they have to hide. Jordan confesses that he told Lizzie about their relationship, but she agreed to keep it a secret.

At the end of the day, Damien shares his suspicions with Audrey. He questions Lizzie about the nature of the relationship between Bastien and Violette, but she claims to know nothing. This only strengthens Damien’s conviction. Audrey advises him, however, to avoid being too hard on his sister.