On Sunday, June 16, 2024, the Cherbourg Racing Society will be hosting a premium meeting at noon at the La Glacerie racecourse. The event will feature a program of eight trotting races, including three qualifying races for the Trot Open of the Basse-Normandie Regions for 4 and 5-year-olds. All races will be part of the « 2 out of 4 » bet, and the last three races will allow for the « Multi » bet. The first race, for 3-year-old fillies, will start at 11:32 am.

The highlight of the day will be the Grand Prix Race And Care, the seventh race of the day, open to horses aged 7 to 11 who have not won €221,000, with a handicap of 25 meters for those who have won €115,000. Sixteen horses will compete over a distance of 2,625 meters. Contenders for this race include Hélios Djema, Hulysse Digeo, Ecume de Furetais, Histoire Thoris, Habibi, Hougarden, François Lagadeuc, and Haitian Fight Song. These horses have shown promising performances in recent races and are expected to compete fiercely for the top spots.

In addition to the Grand Prix Race And Care, there will be seven other races throughout the day:

1. Prix Passerelle – Prix de la Reconversion: 13 runners

2. Prix Maude Leterrier Animal Osteopath: 12 runners

3. Prix de Sainte-Marie-du-Mont: 11 runners

4. Prix Label Equures: 11 runners

5. Prix CSE Naval Group: 13 runners

6. Prix PMU Sports Bar – Beaumont-Hague: 16 runners

8. Prix Cidrerie Le Père Mahieu: 14 runners.

The next racing event in the Manche region will take place on Saturday, June 22 in Bourigny.

Don’t miss this thrilling horse racing experience at the La Glacerie racecourse in Cherbourg on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Get ready for a day of excitement and competition as top horses and jockeys compete for victory in a series of thrilling races. Join us for an unforgettable sports experience and witness the thrill of live horse racing in a beautiful setting. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!