Pierre Palmade is set to stand trial on November 20 for a serious car accident he caused while under the influence of drugs. The French comedian collided with a vehicle coming in the opposite direction on a departmental road in Seine-et-Marne on February 10, 2023. The accident resulted in four injuries, including Pierre Palmade and three members of the same family – a 38-year-old man, his 6-year-old son, and his 27-year-old sister-in-law, who tragically lost the baby she was expecting after the collision.

The investigating judge referred the 56-year-old artist to the criminal court for unintentional injuries aggravated by drug use at the end of May. However, the charge of involuntary manslaughter for the loss of the fetus was not retained. According to a consistent jurisprudence of the Court of Cassation, an unborn child does not legally exist as a person, so the death of a fetus cannot constitute involuntary manslaughter for the driver involved.

Due to a previous conviction in 2019 for drug use, Pierre Palmade is in a state of relapse. The prosecutor of Melun, Jean-Michel Bourlès, detailed that Palmade faces a sentence of up to fourteen years in prison and a fine of €200,000. The family members injured in the accident are still suffering from the physical and psychological consequences. During his initial questioning before the investigating judge, Pierre Palmade expressed his devastation over the impact of the accident on the victims. He lamented the loss of the baby and acknowledged the dangers of his drug use, stating, « I am dangerous because of drugs, I am a nice guy, I am a good person. »

Pierre Palmade’s emotional response to the situation, coupled with his own childhood experience of losing his father in a road accident at the age of 8, adds a layer of complexity to the case. The upcoming trial on November 20 will determine the legal consequences for Palmade’s actions and provide closure for the victims and their families.

It is essential to remember the importance of responsible behavior on the road and the potential consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Accidents like the one involving Pierre Palmade serve as a tragic reminder of the need for vigilance and awareness while driving to ensure the safety of all road users. Let us hope that justice is served in this case and that lessons can be learned to prevent similar incidents in the future.