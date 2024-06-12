The Netherlands Disqualified from Eurovision 2024: Dutch Broadcaster Considering Withdrawal

The Netherlands is upset about being excluded last minute from Eurovision 2024, which was won by Swiss contestant Nemo. On Thursday, June 6, the Dutch broadcaster Avrotros released a statement demanding « adjustments » after their contestant Joost Klein was disqualified on May 11, the day of the final in Malmö, Sweden. They are hinting at the possibility of withdrawing from the competition.

Avrotros stated, « As long as Avrotros is not certain that structural adjustments are made to put artists and their musical message back at the center of attention, we reserve the right to reconsider our participation in the contest. » They continue to believe that the disqualification was unnecessary and disproportionate. The broadcaster has agreed to cooperate with the investigations but insists that a more extensive, in-depth, and truly independent inquiry is needed to address structural issues.

Among the issues highlighted by Avrotros are the role of participating countries’ delegations, rules, procedures, and avenues for appeals in case of complaints, as well as increased pressures on artists and delegations during the competition.

Last-Minute Scandal

The European Broadcasting Union, the contest organizer, announced the exclusion of the Dutch contestant just hours before the final. The decision was based on a Swedish police investigation following a complaint from a production team member about an incident that occurred after the semi-final performance.

The Dutch broadcaster criticized the decision as disproportionate and shared their version of events. They explained that Joost Klein, the Dutch competitor, was rushing to the dressing rooms after the semi-final and repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be filmed, which was not respected. This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera operator, although he did not touch her.

The 68th edition of the international contest was also marked by controversy surrounding Israel’s participation. Many voices protested against Israel’s involvement due to the ongoing Israeli response in Gaza, which had resulted in 34,000 deaths according to Hamas at the time, in retaliation for an attack by the terrorist organization that claimed 1,170 Israeli lives on October 7, 2023. Additionally, around 130 Israeli hostages are still held in the Palestinian enclave.

