Omar Sy: From Hollywood to Provence

After a trip to the United States that was initially supposed to last only a few months but ended up lasting ten years, Omar Sy and his family are ready to return to France, towards the bucolic countryside roads of the Parisian suburbs. This news comes from the Journal de la Maison.

Omar Sy’s Hollywood Dream

They had left France ten years ago to escape the paparazzi and the intrusion of the actor’s fans. « I settled in Los Angeles to find peace because it was getting very hectic in Paris, » he told Télé 2 semaines, a few weeks after his departure.

Omar Sy’s house in Los Angeles from the outside.

© danaandjeffluxuryhomes.com

Omar Sy’s family has always relied on vast estates, imposing an opulent and spacious living environment for their large family. They lived in Los Angeles, in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, within the walls of a huge house with half an acre of land and 740 square meters, featuring five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large pool, and an outdoor Jacuzzi. This house was purchased a few years ago for $3.5 million. At the time, this decision was going to increase the actor’s popularity. He starred in famous American blockbusters after making this decision, such as Jurassic World or even a cameo in X-Men, among others.

Panoramic drone view of Elysian Park and downtown Los Angeles rooftops at sunrise.

© Getty Image

Back to the roots for Omar Sy’s family

Far from the glitz and glamour, the Sy family boarded a plane a few months ago to return to their home country, France. While they all lived in a beautiful family home on the California coast, a desire for a « French education » emerged again for their five children: Selly, Sabah, Tidiane, Alhadji, and Amani-Nour. Their parents, Omar and Hélène Sy, then found a beautiful residence in a bucolic and rural setting. The house is located in the small town of Montfort-l’Amaury in the Yvelines, a few hours from Paris. The family wishes to fully enjoy the benefits of the French lifestyle.

View of Montfort l’Amaury, France.

© Christophe BOISVIEUX/Getty Images

Heading to the south of France

The Sy family is more accustomed to heading towards France when they decide to rest or go on vacation. In recent years, citing the actor’s career advancement, the family would often find themselves in the south of France during holidays to immerse themselves in their French culture and share it with their children. That’s why they had bought a beautiful estate in the south of France in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence a few years ago, according to the journal La Provence.

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, Europe. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

©Education Images/Getty Images

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in France – The small Alps: Saint Rémy de Provence. (Photo by Gerard SIOEN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

©Gerard SIOEN/Getty Images