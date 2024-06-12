This week, there are many exciting shows and performances happening in Paris. From theater to dance, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some highlights of what you can see this week:

1. « Oui » by Célie Pauthe and Thomas Bernhard

Célie Pauthe and Claude Duparfait bring to life the fierce and funny monologue by Austrian playwright Thomas Bernhard. The play explores themes of loneliness and negativity with a touch of humor. You can catch this show at the Odéon-Ateliers Berthier until June 15th.

2. « Les Paravents » by Jean Genet and Arthur Nauzyciel

This production deconstructs the French colonial fable in Algeria from the inside out. Arthur Nauzyciel and his talented actors bring elegance and grace to this complex piece. Don’t miss this event at the Odéon until June 19th.

3. « Stadium » by Mohamed El Khatib

Experience a unique performance that brings together sixty supporters of RC Lens to share their stories of a region affected by unemployment. This show will be held at the Place du Châtelet from June 21st to 23rd.

4. « La Meringue du souterrain » by Sophie Perez and the Compagnie Le Zerep

A celebration of the power of masks and makeup, this show combines elements of Jacques Demy with a touch of political satire. Catch this performance at the Théâtre du Rond Point in Paris until June 15th.

5. « Le Tigre bleu de l’Euphrate » by Laurent Gaudé and Denis Marleau

This adaptation of Laurent Gaudé’s text features an impeccable set design and a stunning performance by Emmanuel Schwartz. See this show at the Théâtre national de la Colline until June 16th.

6. « La Réunification des deux Corées » by Joël Pommerat

A poignant exploration of love and its absence, this play returns to the Théâtre de la Porte Saint-Martin with the original cast. Experience this moving performance until July 24th.

7. « L’Odeur de la guerre » by Julie Duval

Julie Duval’s solo performance tells a personal story of emancipation through a variety of characters. See this powerful show at La Scala until November 10th and at the Avignon Festival from July 11th to 21st.

8. « Monsieur Motobécane » by Bernard Crombey

Bernard Crombey’s one-man show explores a mysterious encounter between a young girl and a suspicious man in the 70s. Don’t miss this captivating performance at the Théâtre du Petit Saint-Martin until June 29th.

9. « Diari d’amore » by Natalia Ginzburg and Nanni Moretti

Nanni Moretti adapts Natalia Ginzburg’s work for the stage, showcasing the simplicity and depth of her writing. Catch this show at the Théâtre de l’Athénée from June 6th to 16th.

10. « Macbeth » by Silvia Costa

Silvia Costa’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy offers a unique interpretation with a solemn set design and powerful performances. See this show at the Comédie-Française until July 20th.

With so many amazing shows to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy this week in Paris. Don’t miss out on these incredible performances that are sure to leave a lasting impression.