Toy Story is making a comeback to the big screen with its fifth installment, promising an exciting and nostalgic experience for fans of all ages. The recent D23 event held in Anaheim, California, where Disney unveiled details about the upcoming film, has left fans eagerly anticipating its release.

The fifth installment of Toy Story will be directed by Andrew Stanton, a seasoned veteran at Pixar with a long history of working on the Toy Story franchise. Joining him as co-director is McKenna Harris, known for her work on the acclaimed short film Ciao Alberto. The film is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026, and will explore the theme of a conflict between toys and new technologies, reflecting the contemporary issue of children’s engagement with screens.

While specific plot details are still under wraps, fans are already buzzing with excitement over the chosen theme for Toy Story 5. Social media is abuzz with various comments, with one particular detail catching the attention of many fans. A concept art shared by Disney depicts the beloved toys gathered at Bonnie’s bedside, with the young girl engrossed in a digital tablet. However, what surprised many was the presence of Woody alongside the other characters, raising questions about his storyline following the events of Toy Story 4.

For those who may have missed the last film, where Woody parted ways with his friends to stay with Bonnie, a different ending was hinted at in an alternative version that was only available in select physical releases. This version featured Woody reuniting with Bo Peep and possibly a new child, hinting at a different direction for the character’s journey. Fans are left speculating about Woody’s fate and eagerly awaiting to see how his story unfolds in Toy Story 5.

As the anticipation for the film continues to build, fans are already theorizing and sharing their excitement for the return of the beloved characters to the big screen. With the talented duo of Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris at the helm of the project, Toy Story 5 is shaping up to be a memorable and thought-provoking addition to the iconic franchise. Stay tuned for more updates and details as the release date approaches, and get ready to embark on another adventure with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang in Toy Story 5.