Swiss singer Nemo delighted fans with his performance at the Zurich Pride Festival on Friday night. This marked his first concert after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with his song « The Code » in Malmö. The Swiss singer brought home the victory for Switzerland, marking the country’s third win in the history of the musical competition.

Nemo’s fans in Zurich welcomed him with ecstatic cheers as he took the stage to perform « The Code. » Alongside Nemo, other artists such as No Name Divas, Börni, Dawson, and Lainy Bridget also performed at the Zurich festival.

The concert in Zurich was just the beginning for Nemo, as he is set to showcase his winning song at various festivals throughout the summer. The Zurich Pride Festival featured more performances on Saturday, with a grand parade scheduled in the city center in the afternoon. Organizers reported a record number of registrations from over 100 groups, expecting tens of thousands of participants to join in the festivities.

In other news, the Swiss Parliament is considering an agreement to send rejected Eritrean asylum seekers to a third country. The motion received support from both the Council of States and the National Council, with 120 votes in favor and 75 against.

Authorities in Switzerland are also taking a tougher stance against hooliganism, with some cantons implementing stricter measures such as partial stadium closures. While these collective actions aim to address the issue, they have sparked debates among the public.

On an international front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced discussions on a peace plan to be held in Switzerland next month. The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the upcoming talks, emphasizing Switzerland’s commitment to facilitating peace efforts.

Back in Switzerland, the debate on fully traceable gold continues, with challenges in tracking gold from the mine to Swiss processing facilities. This discussion sheds light on the complexities of ensuring transparency in the gold supply chain.

In a move towards digitalization, the Swiss electronic vignette for highways will be available online starting August 1st. This shift aims to streamline the process for motorists and improve accessibility to essential services.

Additionally, Swiss citizens living abroad will soon have access to the .swiss domain name, offering greater inclusivity to the Swiss diaspora. This initiative reflects Switzerland’s efforts to connect with its global community and foster digital engagement.

As the village of Albinen faces a surge in applications from individuals seeking financial incentives to relocate, the debate around incentivizing population growth in rural areas continues. The village’s experience highlights the challenges and opportunities of attracting new residents to remote communities.

Lastly, changes in the federal departmental structure in Switzerland have been announced, with newly elected officials assuming roles in key departments. These appointments reflect Switzerland’s commitment to effective governance and strategic leadership.

Overall, recent developments in Switzerland and internationally underscore the country’s commitment to cultural diversity, diplomatic engagement, and administrative efficiency. Nemo’s concert in Zurich serves as a testament to Switzerland’s thriving music scene and vibrant community celebrations.