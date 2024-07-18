Natalie Portman appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show on July 15, 2024. She talked about some language quirks of Parisians. The actress, who has been living in Paris for years, has embraced some elements of French culture. She tried to teach Jimmy Fallon some French slang, including the subtleties of « verlan, » which is a form of French slang where words are reversed.

During the show, Jimmy asked her to teach him some French for an upcoming trip to Paris. Natalie, known for her role in « May December, » tried to teach him the use of « heu… » which is a filler word commonly used in French. She then went on to explain that French slang involves flipping words around, using the example of the phrase « C’est trop chelou » (meaning « It’s super weird ») pronounced with a perfect accent.

Natalie Portman also briefly mentioned her recent divorce from French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, the former director of the Paris Opera Ballet, with whom she shares two children. During the interview, she talked about meeting Rihanna at a fashion show in Paris, and jokingly said that anyone going through a divorce should have Rihanna tell them they’re a « bad bitch, » which is a compliment that can be translated as « tough cookie. »

It’s interesting to see how Natalie Portman, despite her Hollywood career, has immersed herself in French culture and language during her time living in Paris. Her ability to blend both worlds and share her knowledge with a wider audience like Jimmy Fallon’s viewers shows her passion for embracing different cultures and languages.

Learning about language quirks and slang from different cultures not only helps us communicate better but also gives us a deeper understanding of the people who speak those languages. It’s a reminder that language is not just about words; it’s about the culture, history, and identity of a community. Natalie Portman’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show is a fun and educational way to appreciate the richness of language and cultural diversity.