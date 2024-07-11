The Japan Expo, the largest event in France dedicated to Japan and pop culture, is taking place until Sunday evening in Villepinte, near Paris. With nearly 250,000 pop culture enthusiasts expected to attend, navigating through the extensive program and crowded aisles of the expo can be challenging. Here are eleven activities to help you plan your visit:

Thursday, July 11th

– Learn how to create dioramas for your figurines: Members of the Star Hill Team will be offering workshops on crafting custom dioramas to enhance your manga or video game figurine displays.

– Discover Haidong Gumdo, the Korean sword art: French practitioners of this traditional Korean martial art will be showcasing their skills alongside Japanese sports disciplines.

– Attend an e-sports tournament for seniors: Elderly participants will compete in a championship of the bowling event in the video game Switch Sports.

Friday, July 12th

– Experience the Japanese rhythm game Taiko no Tatsujin: Try your hand at playing the arcade drum and following the rhythm cues on the screen, or watch skilled players demonstrate their expertise.

– Learn about Japanese hip-hop: Explore the unique history and sounds of Japanese rap with French rapper Sonikem and Attango, founder of the association Real Japanese Hip Hop.

– Dive into the world of Godzilla: Immerse yourself in the history of the iconic Japanese monster through exhibitions, conferences by artist Yuji Kaida and director Shinji Higuchi, and a screening of « Shin Godzilla. »

Saturday, July 13th

– Take a photo with a mascot: Meet Kumamon, the famous black bear mascot from Kumamoto, Japan, and participate in a special performance featuring the adorable character.

– Explore the world of trading card games: Join in tournaments and demonstrations of popular Japanese card games like Pokémon, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more.

– Discover the art of anime dubbing: Learn about the behind-the-scenes process of dubbing anime and video games from renowned voice actors like Brigitte Lecordier and Agathe Chetail.

Sunday, July 14th

– Go behind the scenes of anime dubbing: Attend a presentation by voice actor Arnaud Laurent on the process of creating French-dubbed versions of foreign series and films.

With a diverse range of activities and events, the Japan Expo offers something for every fan of Japanese culture and pop culture. Don’t miss out on these must-see attractions and make the most of your visit to this exciting expo.