A musical stage will be set up in each district of Lyon, offering over 85 concerts to cater to all music tastes. Whether you’re a fan of rock, jazz, classical music, hip-hop, or electronic music, there will be a stage that will get you moving. Each district will showcase local artists and emerging bands, highlighting Lyon as a true talent hub.

Iconic venues as a backdrop

For this edition, some of Lyon’s most iconic sites will open their doors to music. Picture yourself enjoying a jazz concert on the esplanade of the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière with a breathtaking view of the city, or being transported by classical sounds at the Museum of Fine Arts. The Regional Conservatory of Lyon will also have musical surprises in store for you, while the Marché Gare and the MJC la Duchère will come alive with concerts by local bands.

Over 60 concerts will also be held in around twenty secure spaces throughout the city. You can enjoy the festivities in peace, whether alone, as a couple, with family, or with friends. Choirs, acoustic duos, rock bands, and even batucadas (Brazilian percussion ensembles that will make you want to dance) will animate these spaces for a colorful day.

Here is the breakdown of the different stages set up in the 9 districts of Lyon:

• 1st district stage: Urban Tropic, Jardin des Chartreux from 5 pm to 11 pm

• 2nd district stage: pop, Caribbean, and Japanese music, Place Gailleton from 5:30 pm to 10 pm

• 3rd district stage: 4 winners of the Kiwi music competition, Place Guichard from 5:30 pm to 11 pm

• 4th district stage: slam/rap by Meeercredi Production, Place de la Croix-Rousse from 6:30 pm to 10:45 pm

• 5th district stage: amateur groups from the Maison des Jeunes et de la Culture, Place Saint-Jean from 6 pm to 11 pm

• 6th district stage: choir, bands, and DJs, Place Brosset from 5:30 pm to 12 am

• 7th district stage: Le Club des Zincs and Le Bon Queer, Place Jean Jaurès from 6 pm to 10 pm

• 8th district stage: circus, saxophone, and jam session, Parvis Maison de la Danse from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm

• 9th district stage: Jamaican Music Festival, Place Roquette from 12 pm to 12 am

In addition to these official stages, more than 60 concerts will be held throughout Lyon, offering a diverse range of musical genres and styles. This music festival truly showcases the vibrant and diverse music scene in Lyon, bringing together local talents and emerging artists for a celebration of music and culture. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the magic of live music in the heart of Lyon’s districts.