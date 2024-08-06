To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tarn-et-Garonne arts & culture department, Tarn-et-Garonne (TGA) is teaming up with the Department of Tarn-et-Garonne to offer a special evening at Montauriol Park in Montauban. Mark your calendars for Friday, September 20th. At 9 pm, the band Raffut will take the stage. Raffut offers a tropical and Mediterranean groove that invites everyone to dance without borders! Influenced by music from Northeast Brazil, West Africa, the Caribbean, and Occitania, the Raffut trio creates a unique sound that will take you on a psychedelic adventure filled with storytelling and polyphony. The guitar, percussion, and vocals come together to create a generous, sensitive, and surprising sound.

The evening will kick off at 6 pm with a workshop for the younger audience, featuring an introduction to traditional Occitan dances from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Led by Nathalie Cason in partnership with the Occitan Studies Institute 82, the workshop will take place on the esplanade of Château Montauriol. At 7:30 pm, the departmental harmony orchestra will offer a beautiful musical performance. This ensemble of 60 musicians from the Conservatory and music schools in the department will showcase a variety of poetic and spectacular works, including pieces like « Lullaby to the Moon » by Brian Balmages, « The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse » by Randall D. Standridge, and « Fantasy of the Green Hill » by Thomas Doss. The orchestra will be conducted by Bérénice Labaysse, Jérôme Lezian, and Marcel Bourgeois.

These activities also mark the beginning of the « Les Resonances » festival, organized by Tarn-et-Garonne arts & culture as part of its cultural season « La Talveraie. » Two weekends of performances are scheduled from September 20th to 22nd and from September 27th to 29th. The festival aims to bring together music and dance lovers to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the region. With a diverse lineup of artists and performances, attendees can expect a vibrant and engaging experience that showcases the talent and creativity of the local arts scene. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that promises to be a memorable celebration of the arts in Montauban. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of music, dance, and culture at Montauriol Park!