Moby, the electro music star, is returning to the stage in Europe this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic album Play. He will be donating the proceeds from the tour to organizations that share his passion for animal rights. Moby emphasizes that the majority of his European tour in September will feature songs from his albums Play, 18, and Hotel, as he wants to give the audience what they want to hear. The tour will include stops in Paris, Manchester, London, Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Lausanne, marking Moby’s first concert dates in over a decade.

In addition to his tour, Moby is also releasing a new album titled « Always Centered At Night » on June 14th. The album, named after his label created in 2022, features collaborations with various artists. Moby, who has been vegan for 37 years, is a passionate advocate for animal rights, sporting tattoos that read « Animal Rights » and « Vegan for Life. »

To further his cause, Moby strategically engages in various spheres such as politics, philanthropy, and media. Despite his efforts, he acknowledges the challenges posed by the political landscape, particularly during the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Moby criticizes Trump as a sociopath and narcissist who lacks empathy for animals. In contrast, he believes that Biden’s administration is cautious about openly supporting veganism due to political considerations.

Reflecting on his personal journey towards veganism, Moby shares that his upbringing surrounded by chaotic humans instilled in him a deep connection with animals. He became a vegetarian in 1984 and transitioned to a vegan lifestyle in 1987. Moby’s commitment to animal rights is evident in his past works, such as the album « Animal Rights » released in 1996 and the documentary « Punk Rock Vegan Movie » in 2023.

In a poignant collaboration on his new track « Where is your pride? », Moby features Benjamin Zephaniah, a British actor, singer, and poet known for his activism in the vegan community. Their partnership highlights the intersection between artistry and advocacy, showcasing the power of music to amplify social causes.

As Moby prepares to embark on his tour and release his new album, his dedication to animal rights remains unwavering. Through his music and activism, Moby continues to inspire audiences to embrace compassion and empathy towards all living beings.