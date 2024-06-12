Hugh Jackman, known for his iconic role as Wolverine, is set to star in a new and unique project that has gathered an impressive cast. The film, titled « Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, » is a comedy-mystery directed by Kyle Balda, co-director of the popular « Minions » franchise.

The story, based on a book by Leonie Swann, follows a shepherd named George Hardy who unknowingly speaks stories to his intelligent flock of sheep. When George suddenly dies, the sheep take it upon themselves to investigate and find his killer. The film is set to be released on February 20, 2026, in the United States.

In addition to this project, Hugh Jackman is also set to star alongside Jodie Comer in a new film reimagining the story of Robin Hood, titled « The Death Of Robin Hood. » Directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for « Pig » and « A Quiet Place: Day 1, » the film offers a darker take on the classic tale, exploring themes of redemption and salvation.

« The Death Of Robin Hood » promises to be a more grounded and visceral interpretation of the legendary character, offering a fresh perspective on the familiar story. With Hugh Jackman taking on the role of Robin Hood and Jodie Comer as a mysterious woman offering him a chance at redemption, the film is expected to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.

As Hugh Jackman continues to expand his diverse filmography, fans can also look forward to seeing him reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel film, « Deadpool & Wolverine, » alongside Ryan Reynolds. The highly anticipated crossover is set to hit theaters on July 24, 2024, promising an exciting new chapter in the Marvel cinematic universe. With a busy schedule ahead, Hugh Jackman remains a versatile and sought-after actor, showcasing his talent in a range of captivating projects across different genres.