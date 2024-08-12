Margaret Menegoz: Death of the famous French producer

The world of cinema has seen many talented individuals throughout its existence, but some have truly stood out for their contributions and impact. One such individual was Margaret Menegoz, the former director of Films du losange, who passed away on August 7th in Montpellier at the age of 83.

Margaret Menegoz was a trailblazer in the film industry, being the first woman to hold responsibilities in many areas that were previously exclusive to men. During her time at Films du losange from 1975 to 2021, she produced films for some of the biggest names in the world of independent cinema, such as Eric Rohmer, Barbet Schroeder, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Michael Haneke, and Andrzej Wajda.

Born Margit Katalin Baranyai in Budapest in 1941 to a Hungarian father and a Swabian mother, Margaret’s life took her from Budapest to Berlin and eventually to Paris after being expelled by the Soviets following World War II. Despite not having a formal education in film production, Margaret’s determination and talent led her to join a small German company that produced industrial films, where she met and married French documentarist Robert Menegoz in 1962.

In 1975, Margaret joined Films du losange, founded by Eric Rohmer and Barbet Schroeder in 1962. Her fluency in German, along with her passion for cinema, allowed her to quickly make a name for herself in the company. Within a year of joining, Margaret was appointed manager, overseeing both production and distribution activities. Her ability to navigate the administrative side of the business impressed the company’s founders, who were relieved to have her take charge of the day-to-day operations.

Films du losange became a cornerstone of French independent cinema, thanks in part to Margaret’s leadership and vision. She played a crucial role in creating a financially independent environment for filmmakers, allowing them to focus on their artistic vision without commercial constraints. Margaret’s legacy in the world of cinema is undeniable, as she paved the way for future generations of female producers and filmmakers to follow in her footsteps.

Despite her passing, Margaret Menegoz’s influence on French cinema will continue to be felt for years to come. Her dedication to supporting independent filmmakers and her passion for storytelling have left an indelible mark on the industry. As we remember her life and legacy, we honor her contributions to the world of cinema and celebrate her pioneering spirit.