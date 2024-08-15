Malika Ménard and Karim: A Family Affair

Malika Ménard, the former Miss France, recently tied the knot on July 13th in a beautiful ceremony. As she embarks on her new journey as a married woman, Malika is also embracing her role as a stepmother to Karim’s daughter. The joy of their union is evident in the photos that Malika has been sharing on her Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse into their family moments.

Summer Vacation Bliss

After a whirlwind of emotions surrounding her wedding, Malika Ménard is now enjoying a well-deserved summer vacation with her family. From a relaxing cruise in Croatia to taking in the sights of Paris during the Olympics, and even a visit to the picturesque town of Deauville in Normandy, Malika has been making the most of her time off. The family then jetted off to Marbella, a luxurious city in Southern Spain, where they indulged in beach days, fine dining, and stylish outfits – all captured and shared on social media for their fans to see.

Bonding with her Stepdaughter

One particular Instagram story posted by Malika on August 13th has caught the attention of her followers. The story featured a video of Malika and her stepdaughter, sitting side by side in a restaurant. The warmth and closeness between the two were palpable as they shared a light-hearted moment. With mischievous eyes and beaming smiles, Malika and her stepdaughter seemed to have a strong connection, evident in their playful banter. In a humorous twist, Malika revealed that she had set a photo of herself as the wallpaper on her stepdaughter’s phone, jokingly commenting, « Always make your stepdaughter have wallpapers of their idol. » The video showcases the affection and camaraderie between the two, hinting at a promising relationship that will only grow stronger with time.

As Malika Ménard continues to navigate the joys of marriage and stepmotherhood, her fans eagerly await more glimpses into her family life through her engaging and heartwarming Instagram posts. The former beauty queen’s ability to balance her professional endeavors with her personal happiness serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the beauty of embracing new beginnings and cherishing the moments spent with loved ones.