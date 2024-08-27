Lola Labesse, who participated in Koh-Lanta: Les 4 Terres in 2020, has recently announced her new project, much to the delight of her fans.

The iconic adventurer from the 21st season of Koh-Lanta, Lola Labesse, has embarked on a new challenge. This Thursday, the lovely brunette announced on her Instagram account the launch of her YouTube channel, dedicated to the entertainment that brought her into the public eye. To kick off this new adventure, the young woman has enlisted iconic faces from the program for her very first video. Following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lola Labesse is now a new YouTuber to follow on the platform!

In the 2020 edition titled Les 4 Terres, Lola had a notable journey but ultimately fell short just before the legendary pole challenge. She was eliminated during the orientation race in favor of Alexandra, Brice, and Loïc. Since her appearance on the show, Lola has leveraged her popularity to become an influencer on social media. Apart from her professional career, she has also made headlines for her romantic relationship. The adventurer fell for the handsome Bastian Demeusy, better known as Aziatomik on YouTube. With over two million subscribers, the YouTuber may have passed on the content creation bug to her! After participating in many of her partner’s videos, Lola Labesse now has her own YouTube channel, LOLUX. Her favorite topic? Koh-Lanta, of course! « I am finally launching my YouTube channel! On this channel, we will dive into the world of Koh-Lanta, but not only… We will mainly talk about its adventurers, » she announced on her Instagram account.

For her first video, Lola invited the couple of lovers Candice Boisson (seasons 2016, 2018, and 2021) and Jérémy Raffin (2016 and 2018), Dorian Louvet (a participant of the 4 Terres), and Meissa (a finalist of the last Koh-Lanta: Les Chasseurs d’Immunité). The YouTuber subjected her four guests to a question-and-answer game titled « Question for an Adventurer. » The concept is simple: they must answer questions about the world of Koh-Lanta. For correct answers, they earn a point, but for wrong answers, they must respond to an embarrassing question. This amusing concept has already garnered positive feedback from the audience. Comments like « Great video!!! It’s fun and new! I approve 100%, » « I love it, so cool, I like the concept! » and « Great idea, I think Denis [Brogniart] can retire now » were among the initial reactions.

Lola Labesse’s foray into YouTube has sparked excitement among her fans, who eagerly await more entertaining content from the former Koh-Lanta contestant. With her charming personality and deep connection to the show, Lola is set to offer a unique perspective on the world of Koh-Lanta that fans will surely appreciate. Her ability to engage with both former contestants and the audience promises an engaging and entertaining viewing experience.

Overall, Lola Labesse’s new project on YouTube has been met with enthusiasm and anticipation, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer beyond her adventuring days on Koh-Lanta. As she embarks on this new chapter, her fans can look forward to more exciting content and insights into the world of reality TV that have captivated audiences for years. Lola’s journey from contestant to influencer to content creator is a testament to her adaptability and creativity, making her a force to be reckoned with in the digital entertainment space.