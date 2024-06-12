The K-pop group SEVENTEEN has been appointed as the very first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth by UNESCO. This official nomination ceremony took place on June 26th at 10 am at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The 13 members of SEVENTEEN were present along with the Director-General of UNESCO.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, expressed her excitement about this partnership, highlighting the shared commitment of both SEVENTEEN and UNESCO to empower young people to make a difference in the world. She mentioned the successful joint initiatives that led to this strategic partnership and welcomed SEVENTEEN into the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors family.

SEVENTEEN’s appointment as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth follows their impactful participation in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris in November 2023. The group emphasized the importance of solidarity and youth action during their speech and performance, which was well-received by representatives from 194 UNESCO member states, young delegates worldwide, and hundreds of fans.

In the past, SEVENTEEN launched the « Going Together » initiative in collaboration with the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, which supported the opening of new educational centers in Timor-Leste and provided educational assistance in Malawi.

As Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth, SEVENTEEN has committed to using their talent and voice to promote UNESCO’s values and mission. During the ceremony on June 26th, the group received a roadmap from Audrey Azoulay to highlight youth challenges and create opportunities for tangible change through UNESCO programs. They also unveiled the initial steps of the new SEVENTEEN x UNESCO partnership to support youth-led projects globally.

UNESCO, with 194 member states, works towards promoting peace and security through multilateral cooperation in education, science, culture, communication, and information. The organization oversees a network of heritage sites, biosphere reserves, creative cities, and educational institutions worldwide.

SEVENTEEN, a group of 13 musicians, has gained recognition for their independent spirit and creative prowess in the music industry. Their innovative structure combines elements of hip-hop, vocals, and stage performance, leading them to win prestigious awards and break records in the K-pop industry. In 2023, SEVENTEEN’s albums topped the Billboard charts, making history in the K-pop genre.

The group’s global influence continues to grow, with successful performances at renowned music festivals and events worldwide. SEVENTEEN’s collaboration with UNESCO showcases their dedication to empowering young people and making a positive impact on society through their music and advocacy efforts.