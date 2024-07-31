Laurent Delahousse, a well-known journalist in France, recently shared his thoughts on the anti-Olympics activists during the 8 pm news on France 2. He even mentioned how his daughter introduced him to a new expression, showing her influence on him.

The Olympics in Paris officially kicked off on July 26, 2024, with a grand opening ceremony that received some criticism. Despite this, the French athletes have been performing exceptionally well, winning numerous medals each day. Delahousse, in his 8 pm news segment on July 28, praised the French athletes’ achievements and the excellent organization of the event in Paris. He also took a moment to address the skeptics, stating, « What do you think about the start, the ceremony, the atmosphere? It’s getting stronger every day! »

During the interview with Teddy Riner, a French judoka, Delahousse expressed his excitement about the ongoing success of the French athletes. He highlighted the emotional aspect of watching the games and the overwhelming support from the fans. Delahousse took a moment to criticize those who doubted the French athletes’ performance, especially the Parisians who left the city during the games.

Riner shared Delahousse’s sentiment, emphasizing the unique experience of participating in the Olympics at home. He praised the fans for their support and enthusiasm, contrasting them with the skeptics who missed out on the excitement. Delahousse even joked about his daughter’s influence, using a slang term to dismiss the anti-Olympics activists.

Delahousse’s comment on the anti-Olympics activists reflects the ongoing debate surrounding the games in Paris. While some criticize the event for various reasons, others, like Delahousse and Riner, celebrate the athletes’ success and the unique experience of hosting the Olympics in their home country. The influence of family, as seen through Delahousse’s daughter, can also play a role in shaping one’s perspective on such events.