The artist Majes from Le Mans will be mixing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

On Friday, June 14, 2024, electronic music producer Majes will be performing the warm-up set at the 24 Hours of Le Mans before the duo Ofenbach takes the stage. Majes is approaching this event with enthusiasm and serenity.

Initially known as a « ghost producer, » Majes stepped out of the shadows in 2021 to launch his own project. After years of work behind the scenes producing for professionals, he felt the need to showcase his own compositions influenced by dance music genres like house and trance. The creator of the hit « Violin Sonata no13 » is a member of the Impact collective and has been actively involved in the electronic music scene for over a decade.

Following his well-received performance at the Impact Rave event at the Rotonde du centre des expositions du Mans, Majes will be bringing his captivating sounds to another major event: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He will be opening for Ofenbach on Friday, June 14, 2024, in his hometown. Majes considers it an honor to perform at such an iconic event in Sarthe and is looking forward to sharing his music with his family and friends.

Approaching his set with spontaneity, Majes aims to raise the energy levels gradually and immerse the audience in his musical world based on their reactions. He is focused on creating a festive atmosphere and ensuring that the spectators have a great time. With no specific plan in mind, Majes is ready to adapt to the crowd and deliver a performance that will get them moving.

Don’t miss Majes opening for Ofenbach at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 8:30 pm. For more information, visit the website www.24h-lemans.com

