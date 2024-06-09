Article Title: Fedez and Chiara Ferragni’s Toxic Relationship: Revelations and Consequences

A toxic relationship between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has been revealed by the rapper, who has been separated for a few months. His songs, such as « Sexy Shop » recorded with Emis Killa, detail the struggles he faced in the toxic relationship with the influencer. During a lengthy discussion on Twitch with GrenBaud, Fedez opens up about the difficult period, the end of his marriage, and the « morbid » attention to his private life. In « Sexy Shop, » there is no disrespect; I tell my story in my own way – he explains – I speak of a relationship in which we were both hurting each other. I don’t blame anyone. Luis Sal wins against Fedez: « Muschio selvaggio » is now 100% his. The rapper bids farewell on social media (after the legal battle). « I talk about a toxic relationship, » he adds, « in which we were both hurting each other. Of course, I vent about people I couldn’t stand and thankfully freed myself from because when you end a relationship, you not only end it with the person but also with the entire circle. I have never publicly hidden that I couldn’t stand the entourage, I didn’t hide it in the Ferragnez or publicly: I didn’t go out because I didn’t like the people I had to socialize or vacation with. »

Fedez also addresses the « supposed fight » that landed him in the newspapers. « Since my name is there, it doesn’t matter if the news is true or false. The important thing is to publish it, » he observes: « I’ve been linked with names of mafia bosses I don’t even know, » and so « now I come out with a hat and say: ‘two things, either you publicly apologize to me or start civil proceedings and I’ll go on vacation.’ He also mentions Luis Sal, the YouTuber with whom he co-founded the « Muschio selvaggio » podcast, a case that was settled in the Milan court. Doom’s shares, Fedez’s company, had already been seized in February, and a judicial administrator had been appointed. In late May, the rapper’s appeal was rejected, and he had to relinquish his share of Muschio to Luis Sal’s company. « Mr. Marra and I, with great regret, announce that we will permanently leave Muschio selvaggio, » he announced on an Instagram story while joking with GrenBaud: « the key to not make a podcast fail? Don’t let Luis Sal do it. »

Fedez assures that he is « not giving up » but adds, « it’s all been a bit morbid lately. I’m okay, but I’m not getting used to it. » Chiara Ferragni hasn’t gotten used to it either, judging by a statement from her lawyer Daniela Missaglia, who, after rumors circulating on Fabrizio Corona’s website about her requesting alimony, followed by some media outlets, « denies the false information circulating and orders the cessation of any disclosure and dissemination of unfounded news regarding Mrs. Chiara Ferragni’s personal affairs. »

