Speculations are rife about whether the Princess of Wales will attend future summer events. Kate gave some hope to the British people by appearing at the military parade celebrating King Charles III’s birthday, but this appearance did not signal her full return. As tradition dictates, in early July, members of the royal family traveled to Edinburgh to celebrate Royal Week in Scotland. But this year, the princess was not part of the festivities.

On Wednesday, July 3, the traditional Order of the Thistle Ceremony was held – the oldest order of Scottish chivalry of which Charles and William are members. Last year, Kate sat alongside the two men during the celebration. But this time, her seat was taken by someone else: Prince Edward. It was he, along with Camilla, who experienced a significant moment for the honor of the British family. During the mass held at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, they were installed as members of the Order of the Thistle. A photo of the four decorated members immortalizes the moment.

« It is possible that Kate Middleton may never resume the role in which people have known her. »

Although Kate tries to be present when her health allows, questions arise about her full-time return to her official duties. The uncertainty surrounding her future role in the royal family has sparked various reactions and discussions among the public and royal observers.

Many are wondering about the reasons behind Kate’s absence from recent events and what this could mean for her future involvement in royal engagements. Some speculate that her health might be a factor, while others believe that she may be taking a step back from her public duties for personal reasons.

In light of these developments, it remains to be seen how Kate’s role in the royal family will evolve in the coming months. Whether she will resume her official duties on a full-time basis or choose to focus on other aspects of her life is a matter of speculation and debate.

As the public continues to follow the news surrounding the royal family, the absence of Kate Middleton from recent events has certainly raised eyebrows and fueled discussions about the future direction of the monarchy. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the princess and her role within the royal family.